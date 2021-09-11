Peru: Abimael Guzmán, head of Shining Path insurgency, dies

Abimael Guzmán, who has died in prison aged 86, very nearly became the Pol Pot of Peru. When he was captured in his upper middle-class hideout in Lima in 1992, it was far from certain that the government would prevail over Sendero Luminoso (Shining Path), the Maoist guerrilla movement that Guzmán had created and led. By the time of his capture, Sendero had terrorised the country and caused a civil war in which 70,000 people died. Peru seemed at the time to be facing the Apocalypse.

OBITUARIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO