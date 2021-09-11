CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OR

Fall Term Coming Up at OOCC – Get Ready to Expand Your Minds

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege offers one-stop admissions, advising, registration event Event set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at OCCC’s Central County Campus in Newport. The Fall term at Oregon Coast Community College begins on Sept. 27. Students from all walks of life will gather for the term in a robust lineup of in-person and online course offerings. Some will be beginning (or re-starting) a two-year transfer degree, saving thousands as they pursue an eventual four-year university degree. Others will be working to become a teacher here in Lincoln County, through OCCC’s “teach at the beach” program, created in concert with the Lincoln County School District. Still others will be pursuing a two-year degree in business, a certificate in Early Childhood Education, or one of a number of other disciplines.

