Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America installed its first openly transgender bishop in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on Saturday. The Rev. Megan Rohrer, who uses the pronoun “they,” will oversee nearly 200 congregations in Northern California and northern Nevada in their new role. Rohrer was elected in May to serve the six-year term leading the church’s Sierra Pacific Synod. Rohrer previously served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in San Francisco and as a chaplain coordinator for the city’s police department. Rohrer said their new role “will celebrate all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”

