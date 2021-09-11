THE OFFSPRING Guitarist Blasts TRUMP Supporters Who Believe Presidential Election Was Rigged: 'The Truth Doesn't Matter To Those People'

THE OFFSPRING guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman spoke to "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about the lyrical inspiration for the title track of the band's tenth studio album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", which came out in April. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's two ways of looking at it. One is, God, there's so much going on in this world. How do you combat it? Well, fuck it. Bring it. Let the bad times roll. That's one way of looking at it. The other is it's what our leaders are saying to us. 'You think I'm bad now? You think I'm screwing with you now? Just wait. I'm gonna get worse.' I think we saw that a lot over the last four years in this country. But I think we're also seeing it around the world. You're seeing a rise of really ethnocentric nationalism happening around the globe; it's not just in this country. And when those movements come to power, bad things happen — wars happen; world wars happen. And I don't think people are realizing just how dangerous some of those forces that are gaining power are."