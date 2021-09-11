CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

THE OFFSPRING Guitarist Blasts TRUMP Supporters Who Believe Presidential Election Was Rigged: 'The Truth Doesn't Matter To Those People'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE OFFSPRING guitarist Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman spoke to "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show" about the lyrical inspiration for the title track of the band's tenth studio album, "Let The Bad Times Roll", which came out in April. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's two ways of looking at it. One is, God, there's so much going on in this world. How do you combat it? Well, fuck it. Bring it. Let the bad times roll. That's one way of looking at it. The other is it's what our leaders are saying to us. 'You think I'm bad now? You think I'm screwing with you now? Just wait. I'm gonna get worse.' I think we saw that a lot over the last four years in this country. But I think we're also seeing it around the world. You're seeing a rise of really ethnocentric nationalism happening around the globe; it's not just in this country. And when those movements come to power, bad things happen — wars happen; world wars happen. And I don't think people are realizing just how dangerous some of those forces that are gaining power are."

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 492

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden is flailing, but that doesn't mean Trump should run in 2024

The slow-motion collapse of the Biden administration doubtless produces a told-you-so smile on the faces of his defeated opponent and his supporters, as well as the ironic thought, "Do you miss Trump yet?" The answer should be, "No." Upon taking office, President Joe Biden created such a disastrous crisis at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

59 Percent of Republicans Say It’s Important to Believe Trump Won the Election

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Donald Trump definitely did not win the 2020 presidential election, but nearly six in 10 GOP voters polled by CNN say it’s at least somewhat important for Republicans to continue believing that he did. The poll, conducted over the past month, found that 36 percent Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said insisting Trump won is a “very important” part of being a Republican. Another 23 percent said it’s “somewhat important.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
cbslocal.com

Former Pres. Trump Already Calling Recall Election 'Rigged'

Former President Trump is already claiming that the election is rigged. He said millions of mail-in ballots will make this a giant election scam. Candidate Larry Elder is asking supporters to use an online forum to report fraud. He also refused to say whether he would accept the results of the election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Rock
Person
Pete Parada
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Embarking On Another Presidential Run & Winning Would Be 'Worst Case Scenario' For Melania Trump

While Donald Trump has been hinting about potentially running for President again, it seems that his wife Melania Trump would not be happy about another stint as First Lady. "Melania does not like being in the public eye and has made it clear that she isn't interested in doing it again," a political source told PEOPLE. "She likes family and her private life. The media glare is not for her."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blabbermouth Net
mediaite.com

Joy Reid Hits ‘Fully Vaccinated Poop Peddlers Over at Fox News’ for Reaction to Biden’s New Covid Requirements

Joy Reid addressed the conservative freakout in response to President Joe Biden’s announcement of new policies designed to contain Covid-19. Biden said he will ask the Department of Labor to require that companies with 100 or more employees mandate their workers be vaccinated against Covid-19 or receive weekly testing. He also said all federal employees will be required to be vaccinated, except for for postal workers. Those who are unvaccinated must get tested weekly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Music
Shore News Network

Joe Biden denies CBS poll showing Americans think he’s incompetent, Dan Bongino responded

CBS News has released a poll showing the majority of Americans have lost confidence in President Joe Biden’s ability to competently lead the United States. “Public reaction to what’s happened there is decidedly negative, with Americans now fearing wider repercussions from a heightened threat of terrorism. Back home, the public weighs in with rough judgments on President Biden,” CBS reported. “Not only for his handling of it, but with his overall presidential approval rating dropping substantially, and broader views of his qualities like effectiveness and competence taking hits along with it.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy