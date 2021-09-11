CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Honors 9/11 20th Anniversary with Remembrance Ceremony

By Sarah Mueller
MIX 94.9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans gathered in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday morning to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Ceremony of Remembrance was held beside the St. Cloud Fire and Police departments and served to not only honor the nearly 3,000 victims killed on September 11th, 2001, and their families, but also police officers, firefighters, EMTs, soldiers, and other first responders and emergency personnel who continue to serve the United States each and every day.

mix949.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Community Joins Suicide Prevention Efforts

ST. CLOUD -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. All month long, mental health care organizations, survivors and community members unite to help promote suicide prevention awareness. Lisa Bershok is the Suicide Prevention Program Manager at CentraCare. She says by starting the conversation, you reduce someone's chances of self-harm. If...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Prost! Check out these 9 Oktoberfests Happening in Central MN

My favorite season of the year is here! No, not fall or back-to-school or even football. I'm talking about the season synonymous with the beer style tapped about this time in breweries, restaurants and pubs around the world -- Oktoberfest!. Oxford Dictionary describes Oktoberfest as "an autumn festival held in...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MDVA Holding 9/11 Day of Remembrance Ceremony at State Capitol

ST. PAUL -- An in-person event at the Minnesota State Capitol will honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, and Minnesota Military Museum are hosting a “9/11 Day of Remembrance” ceremony on the grounds of the capitol building in St. Paul.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
MIX 94.9

“The Big One” Medical Freedom Rally At MN State Capitol Sept. 26

Several medical freedom rallies have been hosted locally and nationwide against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. St. Cloud's Hester Park hosted a rally back in August. Now, there's a rally being planned at the Minnesota State Capital that Stop The Mandate organizers are coining, "The Big One",. The rally is set...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Raising Cane’s To Open October 12th

ST. CLOUD --We now know an official opening date for the Raising Cane's. The popular chicken finger chain will open their St. Cloud location on October 12th. Raising Cane's Restaurant Leader Aleks Stauter says they are looking to hire around 100 employees for full and part-time positions. We're excited to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Oktoberfest Celebrations in St. Cloud Area September 25th

It's that time of year again... Oktoberfest, which is generally celebrated in September. The last weekend of September, to be exact. I'm not sure why, but when I looked that up as to the "why" the answer I found was simply because the days are generally warmer and longer than they are in October. Well, that's an easy answer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Central Minnesotans#St Cloud Fire Battalion#American
MIX 94.9

Volunteer Groups Honoring 9/11 Anniversary With Day of Service

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota seniors can show their respect and support for first responders in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 this weekend. All three AmeriCorps Seniors groups including the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Foster Grandparents, and Senior Companions are partnering for a day of service.
ADVOCACY
MIX 94.9

11 Touching 9/11 Social Media Tributes To Remember Lives Lost

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks that took the lives of thousands. Help remember those killed on that fateful day and those who stood up and became heroes with these touching social media tributes. September 11th is a day we'll never forget. 11 Touching 9/11...
SOCIAL MEDIA
MIX 94.9

Big Event Planned For Minnesota’s Observance Of 9/11 Anniversary

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Minnesota‘s official observance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be held on the state Capitol grounds Saturday. The event will feature moments of silence and tolling of church bells, a reading of names of Minnesotans killed that day and during the Global War on Terrorism, and a commemorative ceremony including aircraft flyovers, guest speakers, musical performances, and military honors.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Rock 4 Alzheimer’s Fundraiser Takes Over Bad Habit on Sunday

ST. JOSEPH -- Music will be taking over the parking lot at Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph on Sunday for the annual Rock 4 Alzheimer's event. Organizer Tommy Velline says he and his brother Jeff got the idea for the fundraiser after their dad, Bobby Vee, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011 and passed away in 2016.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
MIX 94.9

Mardi Paws 2021 Companion Animal Walk This Saturday

There are two big events each year that help support the great need of our Tri County Humane Society, and each year we've been lucky enough to have a community that provides the much needed support for this shelter that provides a place for animals to find new homes, get the shots and health care they need when they arrive, and sends them home spayed and neutered to help keep down future populations of unwanted pets.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy