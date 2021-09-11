CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants news, 9/11: Betting props, Patrick Graham, more

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiants vs. Broncos picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends as Teddy Bridgewater debuts with Denver - CBS. One of the weirder betting stats I’ve seen: Teddy Bridgewater is 21-3 against the spread in road games. How Giants’ Andrew Thomas, a musician, learned to tune out the noise — with...

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
Kenny Golloday yells at Daniel Jones on the Giants sideline (Video)

New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay was caught on the sideline yelling at quarterback Daniel Jones late in the game against Washington. Kenny Golladay got a lot of money from the Giants to come to New York as a free agent. When they brought him in, they probably didn’t have it in mind to see him scream at his quarterback on the sidelines.
Cowboys Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Running Back

Will Grier isn’t the only player joining the Dallas Cowboys this Wednesday. It turns out the front office has agreed to terms on a deal with a veteran running back as well. According to ESPN insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys have signed former New York Giants running back Corey Clement.
New York State
NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
Giants, ex-Giants share 9/11 memories 20 years later

The world changed between the time when the 2001 New York Giants took the field in Week 1 vs. Week 2. On Sept. 10, the Giants fell, 31-20, to the Denver Broncos. The next day is one that we all remember. Giants owner John Mara told the that he received...
Starting NFL Quarterbacks Ranked Ahead Of The 2021 Season

The 2021 NFL season is nearly upon us, and as fantasy football drafts rage across the nation, many are wondering which team is in position to win it all come February. While skill at every position is important, we all know a championship-caliber team usually starts with a great quarterback.
Jay Z
Giants news, 9/4: Roster moves continue, David Patten, more

Giants sign TE Ryan Izzo to practice squad; WR Damion Willis released - Giants.com. Izzo started 16 games over the past two years for the New England Patriots, including four in 2019 when Joe Judge was on the staff. Giants mourn David Patten, who began career with Big Blue -...
Giants news, 9/6: Lawrence Taylor, Week 1 preview, more

The Athletic has Taylor ranked as the fourth-best football player of all time, higher than any other defender. Taylor had 15 1/2 sacks in the final 12 games of the 1988 season after returning from a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He maintained his elite level of play for two more years, culminating in a second Super Bowl win in the 1990 season. The eight-time first-team All-Pro retired after the 1993 season with 142 career sacks, which ranks ninth all-time.
Daily Slop: Taylor Heinicke provides answers in ‘fortunate’ win over Giants; Landon Collins felt tremendous getting first win against his former team

LANDOVER, Md. - Taylor Heinicke walked into the Washington Football Team huddle with two minutes remaining, needing a score to win, and running back J.D. McKissic recognized the look on. Landon Collins had yet to secure a victory against the Giants since signing with Washington in 2018. Dustin Hopkins hasn't...
What a mess! Giants crumble in 30-29 loss to Washington | Joe Judge, Patrick Graham and many others to blame for the latest disaster

LANDOVER, Md. — The Giants were at an emotional crossroads. One of their team’s leaders had just suffered a gruesome injury. Offensive lineman Nick Gates, a captain, was carted off the field, his season likely over. At that point, the Giants led Washington Football Team 7-0. Saquon Barkley, looking like himself, if only for a moment, burst upfield for a 41-yard gain on the next play. Then the offensive line floundered. A penalty. A sack. The drive ended on a punt, but it would be hard to blame the offense for struggling in that moment after the emotional roller coaster they’d just been on. But how they responded after that was going to define this game, show if this team had the fight in them to work through their pain. Or they would revert to their usual form, and wither in the Washington wind.
Giants news, 9/10: Sterling Shepard, Eli Manning, more

New York Giants Receiver Sterling Shepard Talks Team Mood Ahead of 2021 Season Opener - SI The theme of this interview is brotherhood: with Daniel Jones, Joe Judge and the team as a whole. “That’s what I saw from the guys last year when we went through that rough patch...
New York Giants prop bets: 3 best picks and predictions for Week 1

NFL football is back and the New York Giants host the Denver Broncos Sunday at MetLife Stadium with the game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the top Giants pop bets, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Giants will...
Giants Washington Betting Pick, Props, Trends

What in journeyman backup QB Taylor Heinecke’s history suggests he can guide Washington to a Thursday Night victory over the New York Giants?. And why do bettors believe he can outperform Giants QB Daniel Jones and easily cover a 3-point spread? He went 26 for 44 and 306 yards and a touchdown against Tampa Bay in last year’s playoffs and he officially gets the keys to the car in Week 2, as Ryan Fitzpatrick was placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next six weeks.
Giants news, 9/15: Offensive line, Taylor Heinicke, more headlines

I told you on Tuesday that all of the analytics pointed to a better than expected effort by the Giants’ offensive line on Sunday vs. the Denver Broncos. That may shock some. It doesn’t shock head coach Joe Judge. “I wasn’t surprised to see our guys go out the other...
TNF Props, Bets: Kenny Golladay O/U 49.5 Receiving Yards, Giants +3

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. New York Giants at Washington Football Team (-3) Taylor Heinicke versus Daniel Jones. Primetime Thursday...
