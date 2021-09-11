Giants news, 9/11: Betting props, Patrick Graham, more

LANDOVER, Md. — The Giants were at an emotional crossroads. One of their team’s leaders had just suffered a gruesome injury. Offensive lineman Nick Gates, a captain, was carted off the field, his season likely over. At that point, the Giants led Washington Football Team 7-0. Saquon Barkley, looking like himself, if only for a moment, burst upfield for a 41-yard gain on the next play. Then the offensive line floundered. A penalty. A sack. The drive ended on a punt, but it would be hard to blame the offense for struggling in that moment after the emotional roller coaster they’d just been on. But how they responded after that was going to define this game, show if this team had the fight in them to work through their pain. Or they would revert to their usual form, and wither in the Washington wind.

