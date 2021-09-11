CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College football week 2 - Scouting S Kyle Hamilton, games and players to watch

Cover picture for the articleGood morning New York Giants fans, happy Saturday and welcome to week two of the college football season!. This week doesn’t see quite as many matchups between ranked opponents as we saw back in week one, but there will still be good prospects on the field throughout the day. As an added bonus, this week the player Joe DeLeone and I highlight as our Prospect of The Week is Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton could be the best player in the upcoming draft and would be a phenomenal addition to Patrick Graham’s defense.

