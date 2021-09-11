College football week 2 - Scouting S Kyle Hamilton, games and players to watch

When TDN’s scouting department dropped the first edition of the TDN100 in August, it served as the culmination of several months' worth of legwork to prepare for kickoff and the start of another college football season and another NFL Draft cycle. But that foundational work still needed to be organized—players sorted out in their respective tiers. And while everyone on staff agreed that Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was an exceptional player and a top-tier prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft, our group did not necessarily have a unanimous decision on where he sorted himself out amid the elite prospects in the class.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO