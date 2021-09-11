Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/11/21)
Amazon likely front-runner for multiyear NFL Sunday Ticket deal, sources say (CNBC) - Amazon is in talks to acquire the rights for the National Football League’s “Sunday Ticket” package and is seen as the front-runner by others involved in talks with the league, according to people familiar with the matter. Amazon has a serious interest in the multiyear package of out-of-market games, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.www.chatsports.com
