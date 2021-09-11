Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/11/21)

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Matchup Preview (9/12/21) A repeat of one of the better playoff games from this past postseason has NFL fans fired up as the Browns head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. Last year’s game was exciting in a different way than most expected as it was a low-scoring game decided by one possession. This year, the Browns get to avenge this loss with the star-studded roster they have accumulated. It won’t be easy for the Browns to win this one as the Chiefs have their own revenge season going on after their devastating defeat to the Buccaneers in the Super Bowl. Both teams have Super Bowl aspirations heading into the season, so this should be a good game with playoff implications.

