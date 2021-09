Buffalo Bills- This is the team that I believe will win the Super Bowl. They have arguably a top 10 defense and offense. With QB Josh Allen recently signing a massive deal worth up to $288 million over the span of six seasons, the Bills have locked up their franchise cornerstone for years to come. Also returning is WR Stefon Diggs, who was one of the best in the league. Record prediction: 14-3.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO