Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 59-1-4-3Two-year-old fillies square off in this maiden special weight dash, and we’ll eat the chalk with #9 May Mays Castle (9-5). She’s a first-time starter for James Casey, who wins at a healthy clip with debut runners. She’s been training forwardly, including a bullet move August 26, and she’s a full sister to multiple stakes winner William and Mary, who won on debut, and other useful runners… She’ll have to get away from the gate in good order, which can be a challenge for young horses, but we’ll take a swing with #1 Princess Halo (15-1). The rail wins at an 18% clip going 4 1/2 at CT, and while the work tab doesn’t impress, this one is a half to two winners… #4 La Cubana (7-2) gave a good account of herself when third on debut, but in her follow-up, she never did get to the lead and faded readily, finishing well behind runaway winner Change the World… #3 Wager Worthy (15-1) was close in the earliest stages of the Change the World race before dropping out of contention in her debut…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 14 DAYS AGO