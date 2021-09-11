CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Wednesday

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

1st_$13,200, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 4½f.

Trainer Runco, jockey Bocachica dominate racing night at Charles Town

CHARLES TOWN — Nationally famous jockeys Luis Saez and Paco Lopez won the $800,000 Charles Town Classic and $400,000 Charles Town Oaks, respectively, last Friday at the Charles Town Races, but it was local achievers Jeff Runco (trainer) and Arnaldo Bocachica (jockey), who opened the most eyes during the 13-race card.
Frankfort Times

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Wednesday

1st_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
Frankfort Times

Remington Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$33,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi.
CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: September 3

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 59-1-4-3Two-year-old fillies square off in this maiden special weight dash, and we’ll eat the chalk with #9 May Mays Castle (9-5). She’s a first-time starter for James Casey, who wins at a healthy clip with debut runners. She’s been training forwardly, including a bullet move August 26, and she’s a full sister to multiple stakes winner William and Mary, who won on debut, and other useful runners… She’ll have to get away from the gate in good order, which can be a challenge for young horses, but we’ll take a swing with #1 Princess Halo (15-1). The rail wins at an 18% clip going 4 1/2 at CT, and while the work tab doesn’t impress, this one is a half to two winners… #4 La Cubana (7-2) gave a good account of herself when third on debut, but in her follow-up, she never did get to the lead and faded readily, finishing well behind runaway winner Change the World… #3 Wager Worthy (15-1) was close in the earliest stages of the Change the World race before dropping out of contention in her debut…
Frankfort Times

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Wednesday September 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Klondike Gentleman (L), 122A. Reyes3-1-4Pat Jarvis. 4Eye Be Seeing You (L), 122R. Saunders4-1-3Robert Maybin.
Frankfort Times

Parx Racing Early Entries, Monday September 13th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shetalkstoomuch (L), 114C. Gilardo3-4-3Edward Coletti, Jr. 2Mizshipman (M), 121A. Adorno6-7-5Daniel Velazquez. 4Everybody's Pal (L), 121D. Haddock2-2-4Jaime Bravo-Estrada. 5Irish Jumper (L), 121J. Correa8-5-3Donald White. 6Sweet Savage (L), 121A. Bowman4-3-8Harold Wyner. 7Wanna Be Regal (L), 119T. Canuto4-6-3Jennie Wilhelm-Saldana.
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Charles Town-8-Add

BC-Results Charles Town-8-Add
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-6-Add

6th_$9,492, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, cloudy.
Frankfort Times

Will Rogers Downs Entries, Sunday

1st_$5,800, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f.
Frankfort Times

Churchill Downs Entries, Sunday September 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4American Drama (L), 120C. Villasana7-x-xLarry Demeritte12/1. 6Sailor's Return (L), 120A. Beschizza4-5-6Eddie Kenneally3/1. 7Seaside Boy (L), 120R. Bejaranox-x-xPhilip Bauer8/1. 8Myuddermamasapaint (L), 120J. Rocco, Jr.6-2-5Roddina Barrett15/1.
Frankfort Times

Laurel Park Entries, Sunday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
Frankfort Times

Belmont Park Results Friday September 17th, 2021

6th-$90,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy.
Frankfort Times

Monmouth Park Results Combined Friday

1st_$71,875, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, cloudy.
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Laurel Race Course-2-Add

BC-Results Laurel Race Course-2-Add

2nd_$28,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., cloudy. 9 (7) Dreamin of Seville (H.Karamanos)5.603.202.40.
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-4-Add

BC-Results Gulfstream Park-4-Add
Frankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Entries, Tuesday

1st_$3,618, alc, 4YO F, 2mi.
Frankfort Times

BC-Results Arapahoe Park-5-Add

BC-Results Arapahoe Park-5-Add
Shelbyville News

Racing season extended at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino

Indiana Grand Racing & Casino requested four additional racing days for the 2021 racing season. The dates were approved Thursday by the Indiana Horse Racing Commission (IHRC). The track will now offer racing on Columbus Day (Oct. 11) and extend the final day of racing to Nov. 11. The previous closing day was set for Nov. 8.
CHARLES TOWN: RIVALS MEET IN LAST ENCHANTMENT

Last month’s Charles Town Classic card featured several races likely to serve as prep races for next month’s West Virginia Breeders Classics. Saturday’s card adds three more, in different divisions, as the track will host a pair of $75,000 stakes for the juvenile set and a $40,000 overnight stake for older runners going 4 ½ furlongs.
