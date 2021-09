CLEVELAND — To be the champ, you have to beat the champ. Even though the Cleveland Browns lost to the two-time defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs 33-29 Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium, it actually means very little in the grand scheme of where the Browns want to go and what they hope to accomplish in the 2021 season. Beating the Chiefs in September would’ve been nice, but to get to reach their goal, it’s what happens when they meet in January that fans will remember. Judging by what I saw in their season opener, it's very likely these teams will meet again.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO