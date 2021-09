Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Just gonna watch the lid-lifter to see the return of #4 Fiona Bella (3-5). The daughter of Fiber Sonde is a full sister to multiple graded winner Late Night Pow Wow and had a useful debut when rallying from last to be second, beaten a length by Mackenzie’s Music, who returned to win next out. She hasn’t raced since that May 6 bow, and she’s a big filly who looks like she may want more ground than this evening’s 4 1/2 furlongs…

CHARLES TOWN, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO