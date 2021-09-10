CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Huskers Open Season at Wolverine Invite

huskers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska women's golf team opens its 2021 fall campaign by traveling to Ann Arbor for the Wolverine Invitational hosted by Michigan on Sept. 13-14. Golfers from 16 schools will participate in Sunday's practice round before taking the course for the first round on Monday, Sept. 13, beginning with a shotgun start at 7:45 a.m. (CT). The second round will follow in continuous play on Monday, before the final round is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14 with a shotgun start again at 7:45 a.m. (CT). Live scoring will be available atGolfStat.com.

huskers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten power rankings: Penn State moves up to No. 2

Talk about poor timing. Mere weeks after the Big Ten announced it is joining forces with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 to add scheduling strength and outflank the Southeastern Conference, Clemson and Washington lose. On the other hand, Rutgers looks like it is for real, which is unreal. Wisconsin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Not Impressed By Oklahoma Today

Oklahoma football didn’t look like a College Football Playoff team based on the Sooners’ performance versus Nebraska on Saturday. College football fans were already skeptical of Oklahoma heading into Saturday’s game. The Sooners struggled to beat Tulane in Week 1 and then did what they were supposed to do against Western Carolina in Week 2. OU was supposed to then make a statement versus Nebraska on Saturday. It never happened.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Indiana State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska’s Showing Today

No. 5 Oklahoma just wrapped up a 23-16 win over Nebraska in a game that was much closer than many expected it to be. Nebraska fans aren’t really in the business of moral victories, but they should be encouraged by their team’s performance. Quarterback Adrian Martinez (289 passing yards, two total touchdowns) played one of his best games, and the Husker defense made life hard for OU quarterback Spencer Rattler and company.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nebraska, Oklahoma involved in pregame scuffle

Things got a little testy between Nebraska and Oklahoma before their game on Saturday. The Cornhuskers are in Norman to take on the No. 3 Sooners. Oklahoma enters the game with a 2-0 mark, while Nebraska is 2-1 following a win over Buffalo on Sept. 11. It’s the 87th meeting between the 2 programs and the 50th anniversary of the “Game of the Century”, when No. 1 Nebraska beat No. 2 Oklahoma 35-31 on Nov. 25, 1971, en route to a 2nd straight national championship.
NEBRASKA STATE
goxavier.com

Women's Golf Completes Two Rounds on Monday at Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Xavier women's golf wrapped up day one action at the Wolverine Invitational on Monday evening. The two-day tournament is being played at U-M Golf Course. The Musketeers shot a 36-hole total of 603 (+35), ranking 13th out of 16 teams. Michigan leads the tournament field with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
R Scarlet Knights

Women's Golf Closes Season Opener at Nittany Lion Invitational

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Rutgers women's golf finished its season opener at the Nittany Lion Invitational on Sunday in State College, Pennsylvania. Junior Leigha Devine (T11) and sophomore Rikke Nordvik (T15) carded top-20 finishes to lead the Scarlet Knights on the Penn State White Course. RU finished 10th in the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Golf Tournament#State Of Nebraska#University Of Nebraska#Ncaa Regional#Ohio State#Stanford Regional#Northwestern#Louisville Regional#Notre Dame#Huskers#Japanese#Nu#Michigan Host#Par#Tee Times#Lincoln#Columbus Regional#All American#Big Red
findlay.edu

Oilers Open Season | Findlay in Second at Arendsen Invitational

Allendale, Michigan- The University of Findlay men's golf team opened their season today, Sunday, Sep. 5, at the Arendsen Invitational at The Meadows hosted by Grand Valley State University. The Oilers shot a 36- hole score of 577 (284, 293) and are in second place overall. Findlay is 9 shots off the leader, Grand Valley State, which shot even par through 36 holes.
FINDLAY, OH
city-countyobserver.com

Men’s golf opens fall season at Hoosier Collegiate Invite

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The 2021-22 fall season for the University of Evansville men’s golf team gets underway this weekend when the Purple Aces travel to Bloomington, Ind. for the Hoosier Collegiate Invite. Hosted by Indiana University, the tournament will be played at the Pfau Golf Course. Par is set for...
mgoblue

This Week in Michigan Women's Golf: Wolverine Invitational

» Michigan opens its 2021-22 season hosting the Wolverine Invitational. It marks the first time since 2012 the Wolverines have hosted an event at U-M Golf Course. » The Wolverine Invitational will feature a 16-team field, including six Big Ten teams. » U-M's fall event is a precursor to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
elpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Men’s Golf to open season, Aaron Puetz Era at Gene Miranda Invitational

The UTEP men’s golf team, under the guidance of new head coach Aaron Puetz, will open the 2021 fall season at the 52nd Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational on Sept. 10-12. The three-day event is hosted by Air Force and will be played at Eisenhower Golf Club – Blue Course (par 72, 7,541 yards) at USAF Academy, Colorado.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
mgoblue

Wolverines Finish Third at Penn State Spiked Shoe Invite

Site: State College, Pa. (Blue and White Golf Courses) Distance: Six Kilometers (3.73 miles) U-M Team Finish: 3rd of 6 teams (54 points) Top U-M Individual: Ericka VanderLende, 5th (20:49.1) Next U-M Event: Saturday, Oct. 2 -- at Greater Louisville Classic (Louisville, Ky.), 9:45 a.m. • Complete Results (PDF) STATE...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
huskers.com

Malleck, Badura Lead Huskers at Duke

Nebraskans Reed Malleck and Caleb Badura led the Huskers individually as the men's golf team finished 12th in a strong 14-team field at the Rod Myers/Duke Invitational Sunday in Durham, N.C. Malleck (York, Neb.), who made his NU lineup debut, closed a solid tournament showing with a three-round total of...
DURHAM, NC
fightingillini.com

Illini in Seventh After 36 Holes at Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Illinois women's golf team opened the 2021-22 season on Monday (Sept. 13) at the Wolverine Invitational and is in seventh place after carding a 36-hole team total of 585 (+17) heading into Tuesday's final round at the University of Michigan Golf Course. Senior Crystal Wang...
WOLVERINE, MI
gohuskies.com

Huskies 11th After 36-Hole Monday Marathon At Wolverine Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Huskies are kicking off their 2021 fall campaign at the Wolverine Invitational and after a busy Monday in which they played 36 holes, Washington is 11th out of 16 teams. Washington's lineup combined to shoot 16-over 300 in the morning and improved in the afternoon with an 8-over 292 in the afternoon at the par-71 University of Michigan Golf Course.
GOLF
usctrojans.com

USC Women's Golf Returns To ANNIKA Invitational For Season Opener

The USC women's golf team, the two-time defending Pac-12 champion and ranked No. 11 in the WGCA preseason poll, kicks off the 2021-22 season at the ANNIKA Invitational at Royal G.C. in Lake Elmo, Minn., Monday through Wednesday (Sept. 13-15). The packed 12-team field includes USC, host Minnesota, Alabama, Arizona,...
GOLF
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Golfers Open Season Monday at Samuel P. Golden Invitational

DENTON, Texas –– — The Tulsa women's golf team will open the 2021 fall season at the Samuel P. Golden Invitational, Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 13-14, in Denton, Texas. The 54-hole, two-day event will take place at the par-72, 6,288-yard Wildhorse Golf Course at Robson Ranch. The Hurricane enters the 2021 season...
TULSA, OK
goldeneaglesports.com

Minnesota Crookston Men's Golf Set to Open Season at Washburn Invitational

CROOKSTON, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Crookston men's golf team will open up the 2021-22 season Monday, September 13 and Tuesday, September 14 at the Washburn Invitational at the Topeka Country Club in Topeka, Kan. The Golden Eagles will play a practice round Sunday, September 12 before getting into the main rounds Monday and Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
mgoblue

Wolverines, Schulz Lead at Wolverine Invitational After Record-Setting Day

» Michigan grabbed the 12-shot lead in the season-opening Wolverine Invitational with a 562 (-6) 36-hole tally on the U-M Golf Course. » The Wolverines' rounds of 280 (-4) and 282 (-2) both eclipsed the previous course record for a women's tournament. » Four of U-M's starting five are among...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy