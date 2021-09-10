Huskers Open Season at Wolverine Invite

The Nebraska women's golf team opens its 2021 fall campaign by traveling to Ann Arbor for the Wolverine Invitational hosted by Michigan on Sept. 13-14. Golfers from 16 schools will participate in Sunday's practice round before taking the course for the first round on Monday, Sept. 13, beginning with a shotgun start at 7:45 a.m. (CT). The second round will follow in continuous play on Monday, before the final round is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14 with a shotgun start again at 7:45 a.m. (CT). Live scoring will be available atGolfStat.com.