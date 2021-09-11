CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Serbian protesters demand more action to stop industrial pollution

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gDBj_0btBrPJu00
A man with a painted leaf on his cheek attends a protest to urge Serbia's government to do more to prevent industrial pollution, in Belgrade, Serbia, September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - About 2,000 protesters marched through Belgrade on Saturday to urge Serbia's government to do more to prevent industrial pollution, and some denounced plans by Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto to develop a lithium mine.

Waving banners and white flags, the protesters blocked one of the main bridges in the capital for two hours, calling for more action against water, air and land pollution by industries such as mining and power production.

"There is no forgiveness for poisoning nature. That is the crime which cannot be forgiven," declared one banner.

Another said: "Rio Tinto go away."

Serbia has in recent years started selling mining resources to foreign companies, despite opposition by local residents warning that increased ore exploration could cause greater pollution.

In July, Rio Tinto (RIO.L) committed $2.4 billion to a project to explore and process lithium in Serbia. read more

The Serbian government sees the project as a chance to boost the national economy but many Serbs fear it will damage the environment.

Rio Tinto Serbia CEO Vesna Prodanovic has said the company will meet all European Union and Serbian environmental regulations, including on the treatment of wastewater.

Coal-fired power plants and a copper mine run by China's Zijin (601899.SS) has also faced criticism.

According to a World Health Organization study published in 2019, air pollution was the main cause of some 6,600 deaths in Serbia annually.

The former Yugoslav republic, which in the 1990s went through a decade of wars and economic crisis, has lacked resources to tackle pollution. As it seeks to join the EU, Serbia will need billions of euros of investment to meet the bloc's environmental standards.

"I came here to support this wider protest for our air, water and environment," said Jovana Stefanovic, a pensioner. "Natural resources are getting scarce and we need to be careful about it."

"I came here today to make Rio Tinto leave," said another protester, Danica Vujicic. "We have to put an end to it (pollution), otherwise our children will not have a future."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

UN: Climate pledges put world on 'catastrophic pathway'

The world is on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future unless governments make more ambitious pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the head of the United Nations said Friday.A new U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted by signatories of the Paris climate accord until July 30 found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels.Scientists say the world must start to sharply curb emissions soon and add no more to the atmosphere by 2050 than can be absorbed if it is to meet the most ambitious goal of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

China to include more cities in 2021 winter air pollution campaign

BEIJING (Reuters) – China plans to include more cities in northern China into its winter air pollution campaign in 2021, the environment ministry said in a draft plan on Thursday. The country will replace coal burning with natural gas or electricity heating systems at 3.67 million households, and said it...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Protest Riot#Serbian#Anglo#Serbs#Rio Tinto Serbia#Ss#World Health Organization#Yugoslav
The Conversation U.S.

4 strategies for a UN breakthrough on energy and climate change

Two important events hosted by the United Nations are coming up that are widely hoped to help address what the U.N. calls the “dual challenge” – fighting climate change and ensuring that poorer countries can develop sustainably. Energy is a central theme in both. For the first time in 40 years, the U.N. General Assembly is convening a global summit of world leaders focused solely on energy. If all goes as planned on Sept. 24, 2021, and in meetings surrounding the summit, they will consider a road map that includes tripling investment in renewable power and making affordable modern and clean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia bans beef imports from Brazilian meatpackers

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has suspended beef imports from some Brazilian meatpackers after the South American country detected two atypical cases of mad cow disease earlier this month, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said in a statement that the suspension took place on...
AGRICULTURE
natureworldnews.com

Governments Allocate More Funds for Fossil Fuel Instead of Fighting Air Pollution

In 2019 and 2020, governments worldwide allocated 20% more foreign assistance funds to fossil fuel projects than to programs to reduce the pollution they generate. Air pollution is the world's worst environmental killer, causing at least 4 million premature deaths each year. However, according to a Clean Air Fund (CAF) research, just 1% of global development money is spent to address this problem.
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

German industrial orders surge on robust foreign demand

BERLIN (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly surged in July, official figures showed on Monday, hitting a post-reunification high and pointing to a solid start to the second half in the engine room of Europe’s largest economy. The figures published by the Federal Statistics Office showed orders for goods ‘Made...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
NewsBreak
Protests
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

India considers resuming vaccine exports soon, focus on Africa, says source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India is considering resuming exports of COVID-19 vaccines soon, mainly to Africa, as it has partly immunised a majority of its adults and supplies have surged, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. India, the world’s biggest maker of vaccines overall, stopped vaccine exports...
HEALTH
kfgo.com

Investor group sets tough climate blueprint for Big Oil

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors managing more than $10 trillion on Wednesday published an ambitious blueprint for energy companies seeking to tackle climate change, including sharp cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and a winding down of oil and gas production. The unprecedented initiative – dubbed the Net Zero Standard for Oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

IMF chief denies altering World Bank report to appease China

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday disputed an independent investigation which found that in her previous job at the World Bank, she pressed staff to alter a report to avoid angering China. Based on the findings, the World Bank announced it was immediately discontinuing its Doing Business report after the investigation found irregularities in the 2018 and 2020 editions. Georgieva, a Bulgarian national who took the helm of the International Monetary Fund in October 2019, rejected its conclusions regarding her role. "I disagree fundamentally with the findings and interpretations of the Investigation of Data Irregularities as it relates to my role in the World Bank's Doing Business report of 2018," she said in a statement.
ECONOMY
baltimorenews.net

Centre requests Indian companies to join a forum

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Centre urged Indian companies to join "Leadership Group for Industry Transition" -a global initiative spearheaded by India and Sweden, informed Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Tuesday. Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said that the need...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Chinese ambassador to UK barred from Parliament

LONDON (AP) — China’s ambassador to Britain has been barred from Parliament and told he could not enter the building for a talk he was scheduled to give on Wednesday. Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Tuesday it was not “appropriate” for the Chinese ambassador, Zheng Zeguang, to enter Parliament because China imposed sanctions against seven British parliamentarians over their criticism of Beijing’s human rights record.
POLITICS
tucsonpost.com

Farmers in Himachal Pradesh protest, demand MSP for apples

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Adversely affected by plummeting prices of apples, 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch' on Monday here held a protest against the sudden drop in market prices of apples and demanded government intervention for buying farmers produce on Minimum Support Price. 'Sanyukt Kisan Manch', a body representing...
AGRICULTURE
beverlyreview.net

U.N. conference start for U.S. to act on climate

Among the rights of every citizen of the world are the rights to breathe clean air, drink clean water and live free of endless climate catastrophe. The preservation of these rights and of civilization itself is the task of the November 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Here is an important start to define the position of the United States.
ENVIRONMENT
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

182K+
Followers
207K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy