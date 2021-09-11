For the nation, 9/11 brought devastation. For the D.C. area, it was the start of 13 months of terror.

WASHINGTON - From his desk at the FBI's Washington Field Office, Pete Lapp could see smoke blackening the sky above the Pentagon. After the twin towers fell, a sight he and other agents had watched on a television in a supervisor's office, Lapp assumed they would get sent to New York to aid in the investigation. He called his mom to ask if she could go to his house and help his wife with their 2-week-old baby. He didn't know how long he'd be gone.