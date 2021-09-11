T.J. Houshmandzadeh Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The fifth overall pick dropped four of five passes that were thrown his way this preseason.

Former Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh discussed Chase's drop issues on the latest Bengals Booth Podcast

"It's always mental, but the keyword you said is preseason," Houshmandzadeh said. "They came over a course of three games. It's such a small sample size. If it was a regular season game he probably would've had 6-8 targets. And so you'll forget about the drop that he had in the game because he's probably going to catch the rest of those. "Don't worry about the drops, he's going to catch the ball. And he's going to have more drops, just so people know. We're receivers, we're going to drop the ball and it's always a lack of concentration—for the most part."

Houshmandzadeh believes the more Chase separates, the easier it'll be to cure his case of the "dropsies." The Bengals plan to use the rookie all over the field on Sunday, so he should get plenty of chances to make a big play.

"You know it's gone [the dropsies] when you stop thinking about it and you just play," Houshmandzadeh said. "Guarantee the first ball Ja'Marr gets thrown to him, in his mind, he's going to think 'catch it, catch it, catch it. Yes, I caught that sh--.'"

Don't be shocked if the Bengals target Chase early in Sunday's game to get that first reception out of the way and bolster his confidence.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Houshmandzadeh below.

