CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

T.J. Houshmandzadeh Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LygVH_0btBnXEs00

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The fifth overall pick dropped four of five passes that were thrown his way this preseason.

Former Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh discussed Chase's drop issues on the latest Bengals Booth Podcast

"It's always mental, but the keyword you said is preseason," Houshmandzadeh said. "They came over a course of three games. It's such a small sample size. If it was a regular season game he probably would've had 6-8 targets. And so you'll forget about the drop that he had in the game because he's probably going to catch the rest of those.

"Don't worry about the drops, he's going to catch the ball. And he's going to have more drops, just so people know. We're receivers, we're going to drop the ball and it's always a lack of concentration—for the most part."

Houshmandzadeh believes the more Chase separates, the easier it'll be to cure his case of the "dropsies." The Bengals plan to use the rookie all over the field on Sunday, so he should get plenty of chances to make a big play.

"You know it's gone [the dropsies] when you stop thinking about it and you just play," Houshmandzadeh said. "Guarantee the first ball Ja'Marr gets thrown to him, in his mind, he's going to think 'catch it, catch it, catch it. Yes, I caught that sh--.'"

Don't be shocked if the Bengals target Chase early in Sunday's game to get that first reception out of the way and bolster his confidence.

Listen to Dan Hoard's entire conversation with Houshmandzadeh below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Comments / 0

Related
Bengals.com

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals' Top Pick Working OT To Catch On

Ja'Marr Chase may have dropped the last four straight passes that have come his way in a game, but after Monday's practice that began the prep for Sunday's opener against the Vikings (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 19) at Paul Brown Stadium, he calmly caught every question the Cincy media fired at him as if they were one of the 5,000 tennis balls he's caught this summer.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Popculture

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Back in NFL After Being Cut by Houston Texans

Jonathan Owens is back in the NFL. According to the Houston Chronicle, the boyfriend of gymnastics superstar Simone Biles returns to the Houston Texans as part of the practice squad. On Tuesday, Owens was cut by the Texans as the team was getting the roster down to 53 players. This comes after Owens and Biles celebrated their one-year anniversary together.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marr#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Bengals Booth Podcast
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made his opinion on his former quarterback Tony Romo extremely clear this week. Jones believes that Romo is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Romo, who retired from the NFL following the 2016 season, is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. Romo has Hall of Fame-worthy statistics, though he likely won’t get in due to a lack of postseason success.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFL
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
Outsider.com

Cowboys Legend Tony Romo Makes Bold Predictions for NFL’s 2021 Season

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has made some fascinating predictions leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL season. Let’s make no mistake about it — Tony Romo knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the NFL. As a matter of fact, Romo was a four-time Pro Bowler during his 14 years with the Cowboys. And that experience has translated well into the broadcast booth. After he retired in 2017, he joined up with Jim Nantz and CBS to call games for the league.
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kirk Cousins’ newest Vikings teammate isn’t a fan of him

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been cast in a not-so-great light this offseason amid his thoughts on remaining unvaccinated. While he’s certainly in his right to do so, it has not pleased head coach Mike Zimmer. It appears the Vikings are on the verge of signing Everson Griffen, who...
NFL
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
372
Followers
923
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bengals

Comments / 0

Community Policy