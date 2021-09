US Open Tennis (@usopen) There appeared to be no animosity between Zverev and Harris at the end of the match. However, it would be interesting to know exactly what unfolded before that crucial point in the tiebreak, when Harris was serving for the first set. Zverev, I believe, was continuing his complaints about the big screen on court, which had been distracting him. But did he need to raise it at that specific point? Harris was clearly furious after the tiebreak, but perhaps he was more annoyed with himself. Zverev and Harris were laughing together when they cleared up his drink. In summary: I don’t know exactly what happened, but it looked like gamesmanship from Zverev to me.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO