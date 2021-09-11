Toledo ceremony remembers 9/11

There was an almost jovial atmosphere as a small crowd gathered during the brisk early morning hours Saturday as Toledo police, firefighters, and honor-guard members in ceremonial uniforms prepared to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

But as the minutes ticked ever closer to the 8:30 a.m. start time, the small talk and hand-shaking among elected officials, candidates for office, uniformed officers, and onlookers ceased and a solemn mood washed over those who had gathered at the Toledo Firefighters’ Memorial.

That change in mood was not lost on Toledo Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Byrd, who led Saturday’s ceremony. He said Saturday morning reminded him of exactly how things were 20 years ago — cool morning temperatures and a sense of normalcy before 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

Three other airplane crashes would follow — one each on the trade center’s South Tower, the Pentagon, and in the Pennsylvania countryside near Shanksville that officials believe was intended for the U.S. Capitol.

Chief Byrd has participated in just about every Toledo ceremony commemorating that fateful day, but he said Saturday he intended for this one to be different. He informed the crowd right away that the event would be short: no long speeches or multiple guest speakers.

Instead, he asked the crowd to take time to mingle with the express purpose of sharing their stories about where they were 20 years ago and how the events of Sept. 11 changed their lives.

“We didn’t want it to be a big production,” Chief Byrd said. “I wanted it to be truly a time of reflection about what happened, the impact on the people, how it still affects us as a fire department and law enforcement today, and to be able to take those reflections and actually talk to people in the community about it, because it still impacts people today.”

At first, most in the crowd seemed hesitant — except for Alize Dargartz. She made a beeline for Chief Byrd and shared with him how she feared for her son that day because he was in the Army and he might get sent off to war. Thinking about it, even 20 years later, still brings tears to her eyes.

With her Saturday morning were her three grandchildren — Aryanna, 15; Caleb, 13, and Nikolai, 7. Ms. Dargartz said she brought them to help them understand what exactly happened 20 years ago.

“They need to hear about it and know what this world is about,” she said. “Those important things in history, it’s important for them to know how it affects our life every day and how it’s changed what we do and how we do things.”

Chief Byrd then called everyone back to their seats just before 8:46 a.m. to hold a moment of silence. Bells were also rung to pay tribute to those who had died in the hijacked aircraft and their targets, as well as for first responders who perished.

Multiple services were held throughout the day in the surrounding area, with fire chiefs and other first responders at times attending multiple ceremonies for the surrounding cities.

And not just first responders. Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner — who held that office during the 2001 attack — attended events throughout the day as well, ending Saturday evening at Epworth United Methodist Church where he shared with a crowd of about 105 people his own experience 20 years ago of feeling shock at the events that unfolded.

Then-President George W. Bush had visited Toledo just five days before planes struck the twin towers and Mr. Finkbeiner recalled seeing news footage of him in a Florida classroom being told about the events unfolding and the difficult decisions the president had to make that day before admitting he himself had a moment where he wondered what he, as Toledo’s mayor, should do next.

What followed was a concentrated effort to ensure there were no followup attacks, as elected and law enforcement officials tried to coordinate efforts to protect sites — such as cultural areas and water-supply locations — that might be targets. But during that period of uncertainty and fear, one thing Mr. Finkbeiner knew was that life would never be the same.

“I was shocked, and I thought about about how life can be altered so dramatically,” he said, adding that homelessness and mental illness have grown in Toledo since that day and asking attendees to join in helping those individuals.

Chief Byrd likewise had a request before calling an end to the morning ceremony at the firefighters’ memorial.

“And that request is that you take away from here the feeling of unity that we had in this country after this tragic day,” he said. “We all watch the news, we see a divided country. We shouldn’t be that way. If there was a singular day in this country that shows we need to be united, it’s today. So please take that with you when you leave this place.”

