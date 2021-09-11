Turing Redux? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 With 12GB GDDR6 Rumored For Q1 2022
Have you ever wished NVIDIA would re-release its previous generation GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, but with more memory this time around? Neither have we, and not because it's a bad card or anything like that, but because the GeForce RTX 30 lineup is more compelling. Nevertheless, in the absence of a magic wand to magically make more Ampere GPUs appear out of thin air, NVIDIA may turn to a mid-range Turing card to fill an insatiable market for gaming GPUs.hothardware.com
Comments / 0