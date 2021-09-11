CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Turing Redux? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 With 12GB GDDR6 Rumored For Q1 2022

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wished NVIDIA would re-release its previous generation GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card, but with more memory this time around? Neither have we, and not because it's a bad card or anything like that, but because the GeForce RTX 30 lineup is more compelling. Nevertheless, in the absence of a magic wand to magically make more Ampere GPUs appear out of thin air, NVIDIA may turn to a mid-range Turing card to fill an insatiable market for gaming GPUs.

hothardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Headlines

Samsung Announced A New Phone That Costs Just $155

Samsung has announced a new smartphone that is priced at just $155. The device in question is the Galaxy A03s. This smartphone has been announced in one market only, for now, but it may reach more markets soon. The device dropped in India. As you can see, in the provided...
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

EVGA discovers that poor craftsmanship is to blame for its bricked NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 cards

A few weeks ago, some EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 started dying after running Amazon's new game New World. It turns out that Amazon is not to blame, nor is a faulty fan controller. Roughly six weeks ago, people started complaining about NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 cards breaking after they played Amazon's latest game, New World, which is currently in beta. Initially, the game defaulted to an unlimited frame rate, which pushed GPUs to their limits. Amazon reacted quickly and set a frame rate limiter, which it distributed in an update.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Turing
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: From Concept to Credits, Faster: NVIDIA Studio Ecosystem Improves Game Creation With RTX-Acceleration and AI

Top game artists, producers, developers and designers are coming together this week for the annual Game Developers Conference. As they exchange ideas, educate and inspire each other, the NVIDIA Studio ecosystem of RTX-accelerated apps, hardware and drivers is helping advance their craft. GDC 2021 marks a major leap in game...
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Anno 1800 GeForce Now - What to Know About Nvidia GeForce Now Support

Anno 1800 marked a return to form for Ubisoft's popular city builder series, taking advantage of modern-day PCs when rendering its stunning industrial-era cities. This, however, comes at a hardware cost that the advent of cloud gaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now helps circumvent. With Anno 1800's third season of...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: NVIDIA Spotlights GeForce Partners at COMPUTEX

Highlighting deep support from a flourishing roster of GeForce partners, NVIDIA’s Jeff Fisher delivered a virtual keynote at COMPUTEX 2021 in Taipei Tuesday. Fisher, senior vice president of NVIDIA’s GeForce business, announced a pair of powerful new gaming GPUs — the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti — and detailed the fast-growing adoption of NVIDIA RTX technologies.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Geforce#Aib#Geforce Rtx 2060#Super#Cuda#The Geforce Rtx 3060#Tsmc
GeekyGadgets

Inno3D iChill GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Black and RTX 3080 Black graphics cards unveiled

Inno3D has unveiled its new iChill GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Black and RTX 3080 Black graphics cards offering a couple of configurations to choose from depending on your budget and requires performance. The Inno3D iChill GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Black and RTX 3080 Black graphics cards come with 12 GB GDDR6X at a bit-rate of 384bit and a boost clock rate at 1710 MHz or 10 GB GDDR6X with 320bit and a boost clock rate at 1770 MHz respectively.
COMPUTERS
gadgetsin.com

ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED Laptop with Geforce RTX 3060

With high-performance configuration, ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED laptop is ideal to be a pro-grade mobile workstation, and an innovative ASUS dial streamlines your workflow wherever you’re. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about the laptop. ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 measures ‎14.25 x 10.39 x 0.78 inches...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
RTX
PC Gamer

Here's an AMD Ryzen gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 3060 for $880

If you're looking to spend less than a grand on a gaming laptop, more often than not, you're looking at a mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti or 3050 for the GPU. Both are serviceable, but there's a sizable performance leap between those GPUs and the GeForce RTX 3060, and you can still have it while still saying under a thousand bucks with this deal.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB GPU Is Real After All

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is already one of the best graphics cards on the market right now. There have always been rumors that Nvidia was preparing a 20GB variant of the Ampere-based graphics card. A new firmware and YouTube video (via momomo_us) seemingly confirm the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB's existence.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 20GB graphics card shows up at Russian retailer

In brief: It looks increasingly likely that Nvidia has been preparing an RTX 3080 Ti with a more healthy 20 gigabytes of video memory, but it's not clear when you'll be able to buy one, even if you can afford to pay an inflated price. The more worrying part is that we won't have to wait for next-gen graphics cards to arrive in order to see single GPUs pushing over 400 watts -- the mid-generation hardware refreshes look hotter and more power hungry than ever.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy