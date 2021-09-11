CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Responds Defiantly After Ruling On Apple App Store Lawsuit

By Ben Funk
Hot Hardware
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust because Epic Games got a big win against Apple in court yesterday doesn't mean that the fight over the developer's cash cow Fortnite on the world's second-biggest mobile platform is over. The ruling wasn't a clean sweep for Epic, but Apple has 90 days to comply with allowing third-party payment methods on its app store in spite of the court's decision that "success is not illegal." There are still several roadblocks to Epic's return to the App Store, and in response to the company's victory, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney took to Twitter to discuss them.

