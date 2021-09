For many, it is hard to reckon that it has been 20 years since the fateful Tuesday when the world changed. The attacks of September 11th, 2001, still burn in hearts and minds, with the burden of loss and the abundance of memories was all that was left for many. Post-attacks, the world of aviation came together with a promise never to forget the staggering destruction that day brought. Now, 20 years later, the industry finds itself in the face of a different kind of crisis, but the lessons of 9/11 still ring true.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO