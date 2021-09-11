Top iPhone apps on sale

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. It's official: Apple's iOS 15 will be generally available to download on your iPhone on Monday, Sept. 20. The wide release of the mobile operating system was revealed during Apple's iPhone 13 event on Tuesday, where we also got a first look at the latest iPhone model and the Apple Watch Series 7. If you simply cannot wait, iOS 15 is currently available as a public beta (here's how to download iOS 15), but at this point you should probably just hang on until the stable release shows up. (Here's how to preorder the new iPhone 13 too.)

