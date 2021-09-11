CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top iPhone apps on sale

Top iPhone apps on sale
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe find the best deals on iPhone apps on sale to save you money daily. Our special technology filters the promotions to present you with only top rated apps at a good discount to their normal price. Never miss a good deal! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter. Subscribe now!

Top iPad apps gone free

We find the best iPad app gone free for you daily. Our appPicker PDI selects only the top iPad apps free for the day as they happen so you know they are only the best and latest deals. Never miss a great deal again! Sign up to our daily appsale newsletter! Subscribe.
iPhone 13 Pre-orders: How & When to Buy, Plus Which iPhone Is Right for You

Apple introduced the new iPhone 13 during the September 14 Apple event! Whether the latest iPhone release has you itching to upgrade your device, or you simply need to replace a broken or outdated model, we've got you covered. Let's go over when and how to pre-order the iPhone 13. We'll also cover the differences between available iPhone models, and help you find which iPhone is best suited to fit your needs.
Download: iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC for iPhone and iPad Released

The iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC download for iPhone and iPad devices is now available for developers and testers. After Several Betas, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 RC for iPhone and iPad is Now Available for Download. Before you go ahead, it is important to know that this is...
Apple Blocks Ethereum Wallet Gnosis Safe From App Store Over NFTs

Gnosis may have to remove an NFT feature to get approved by the Apple App Store. Other wallets have relayed issues being listed on Apple. Apple has spent the day unveiling shiny new iPads and iPhones at its annual event. But, behind the scenes, there's a battle over what people...
How to Limit App Access to Photos on iPhone or iPad

An interesting privacy feature allows iPhone and iPad users to have complete control over which apps can access the photos on their device. If you’re interested in limiting which apps can access your device photos, read along. This app specific access feature is available in iOS 14 and later. Previously,...
The Table Mobile

The developer has focused on two main aspects with this app and they are speed and simplicity. As mentioned this app makes it possible for you to search for sermons but what may come as a real shock is how many sermons there are. The app gives you 1,206 sermons...
How To Save A Website As A PDF On iPhone

There are plenty of articles worth reading on the internet, and thanks to our smartphones, we are able to read them whenever we want, and almost wherever we want. However, internet connections might not always be available or reliable, especially if you are on a plane. Or maybe you’re out...
Apple Debuts New iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

Apple has debuted its new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini smartphones featuring camera improvements, faster processors, better battery life, and more. Both models feature major innovations, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) offering improvements in low-light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.
iOS 15 is coming. Will your iPhone be able to run Apple's latest OS?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. It's official: Apple's iOS 15 will be generally available to download on your iPhone on Monday, Sept. 20. The wide release of the mobile operating system was revealed during Apple's iPhone 13 event on Tuesday, where we also got a first look at the latest iPhone model and the Apple Watch Series 7. If you simply cannot wait, iOS 15 is currently available as a public beta (here's how to download iOS 15), but at this point you should probably just hang on until the stable release shows up. (Here's how to preorder the new iPhone 13 too.)
Apple’s 2021 iPhone event recap: Here are the announcements

An apple Iphone– The event is over and it’s full of new ads again! It’s one of the biggest events of the year, with updates to IphoneAnd IPAD employment Apple Watch. The September 2021 iPhone event took place digitally and we’ve rounded up the announcements for you in this roundup of An apple September 2021.
Apple introduces iPhone 13 Pro and flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple today introduced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a smartphone. Redesigned inside and out, both models introduce an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive. The pro camera system gets its biggest advancement ever with new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras that capture stunning photos and video, powered by the unmatched performance of A15 Bionic, more powerful than the leading competition.
How to Find the Hidden Files on Your Phone or Computer

Your phones and computers hold more than you might realize. The files that you can view by default on Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS are by no means everything that's stored on those systems. These hidden files are typically used by the operating system and the applications you're running to...
iBird Pro Guide to Birds app review: the App Store's most comprehensive and functional birding app 2021

IBird Pro Guide to Birds is one of the leading birds apps for the iPhone and iPad, designed to identify any bird species within North America like any expert ornithologist. Featured on the likes of O'Reilly, 148apps.com, Scientific American Magazine, Macworld, and many more, this iPhone birds app has won several awards and received many nominations, validating the hard work and effort put in my the developers, the Mitch Waite Group.
The Best TV Remote Apps for Android and iPhone

Did you know that it's possible to control your TV using your smartphone? All you need is one of these TV remote apps for your Android or iPhone. TV remote apps will not necessarily work with all televisions. However, as long as you choose the best remote control app for your needs, you'll be able to operate your TV, smart home devices, set-top boxes, and more.
iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 arrive Sept. 20. How to download and install on your iPhone, iPad

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple will release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 on Sept. 20, the giant tech company announced in a press release Tuesday, just after its iPhone 13 event where it also showed off its new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Mini. In addition, Apple presented its newest iPad, iPad Mini and Apple Watch Series 7. The software updates come with an array of new features for iPhones and iPads.
Cellular Carriers Begin Sharing Deals and Offers Coming to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

With the imminent launch of brand new iPhone models, cellular carriers are already beginning to share various offers that should help save you money when buying the iPhone 13. Starting with AT&T, new and existing AT&T customers will have the opportunity to get a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini at no cost, with an eligible trade in and on an unlimited cellular plan.
Embattled Apple Unveils New IPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook strode through a slickly produced video Tuesday to launch a new iPhone, with few hints of the exceptional string of troubles facing his company including policy reversals, a spyware attack and legal fights. Cook -- from an empty, darkened auditorium -- raved over upgraded cameras, brighter...
