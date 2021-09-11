CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Honors 9/11 20th Anniversary with Remembrance Ceremony

By Sarah Mueller
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans gathered in downtown St. Cloud on Saturday morning to honor the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The Ceremony of Remembrance was held beside the St. Cloud Fire and Police departments and served to not only honor the nearly 3,000 victims killed on September 11th, 2001, and their families, but also police officers, firefighters, EMTs, soldiers, and other first responders and emergency personnel who continue to serve the United States each and every day.

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Central Minnesota’s Relay for Life Coming to Sartell on Saturday

SARTELL -- An annual American Cancer Society is returning to an in-person format this year. After being held in a hybrid format in 2020, this year’s Relay for Life of Central Minnesota is being held at the Sartell Community Center this weekend. The opening ceremony kicks off at 4:00 p.m....
SARTELL, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Former Kings Inn Has Long History Along Little Rock Lake

WATAB TOWNSHIP -- The former Kings Inn building along Little Rock Lake in Watab Township -- or at least what was left of the vacant building -- burned to the ground on Sunday. The fire sparked many memories of the glory days from years gone by. Benton County Historical Society...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Community Joins Suicide Prevention Efforts

ST. CLOUD -- September is National Suicide Prevention Month. All month long, mental health care organizations, survivors and community members unite to help promote suicide prevention awareness. Lisa Bershok is the Suicide Prevention Program Manager at CentraCare. She says by starting the conversation, you reduce someone's chances of self-harm. If...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Cheers to the History of Beer in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- Today central Minnesota has a handful of great local beer options, but this history of beer here actually goes way back to the days when the first settlers arrived. Jacob Laxen is the author of a new book called Central Minnesota Beer A History. He says the...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy