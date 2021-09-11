CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith & Nephew announces two new TKA technologies

healio.com
 7 days ago

In a company press release, Smith & Nephew announced two new total knee arthroplasty technologies – the Journey II Medial Dished and Sync Performance Instruments. According to the release, the Journey II Medial Dished attempts to enable smoother patient recovery and improve patient function by helping to recreate more normal knee kinematics, regardless of the state of the PCL. The implant is expected to enter initial commercial release this fall.

www.healio.com

uasweekly.com

FLYMOTION Announces Partnership with Silvus Technologies

FLYMOTION, the leading provider of unmanned solutions, has announced a partnership with Silvus Technologies, to integrate Silvus’ StreamCaster Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) radios for wireless communications between FLYMOTION’s range of manned and unmanned platforms. As public safety and unmanned systems experts, FLYMOTION is integrating Silvus’ product line into robotic...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is Why You May Be Protected Longer, Experts Say

The beginning of the vaccine rollout was a true turning point in the fight against COVID-19, especially thanks to how effective Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson shots were found to be against the virus. As the months have passed, however, mounting data is showing that the effectiveness of each may not hold up to the same levels over time. But in yet another pandemic twist, new research is providing experts with even more insight into why the Moderna vaccine may keep you protected from COVID-19 longer than other available shots, Axios reports.
SCIENCE
Medical Daily

Self-Attacking Antibodies Found In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

A new study is shedding more light on what could be causing severe COVID-19 infection in SARS-CoV-2 patients. Stanford researchers revealed this week their interesting discovery upon examining a number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. In a press release published on Stanford Medicine’s website Tuesday, the team indicated that they found self-attacking antibodies in 1 in 5 patients.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
healio.com

Age, arterial hypertension predicts COVID-19 vaccine response in LT patients

Researchers recommended a third SARS-CoV-2 vaccination dose for liver transplant recipients and patients with cirrhosis who have a low or absent serological response. “In initial clinical trials investigating the efficacy and safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, various immunocompromised or immunosuppressed patient populations (ie, patients with liver cirrhosis (LC) or LT recipients) were not included. However, markedly increased mortality due to COVID-19 has been described for both patient groups compared to the healthy population,” Darius F. Ruether, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany, and colleagues wrote. “Preliminary data showed that LT recipients might be less likely to reach seroconversion after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination, but up to now few detailed data are available on patients with cirrhosis.”
SCIENCE
healio.com

In2Bones receives FDA clearance for planning system, 3D-printed cutting guides

In2Bones Global Inc. announced in a press release FDA clearance of its patient-specific planning software OrthoPlanify and its 3D-printed cutting guides, both a part of the company’s Quantum Total Ankle System. According to the release, the OrthoPlanify software allows surgeons to easily adjust, modify and manipulate Quantum total ankle implants...
ELECTRONICS
healio.com

Glaukos, Ivantis settle patent lawsuit

Glaukos and Ivantis have entered into a settlement agreement to terminate a patent infringement lawsuit concerning the Hydrus microstent, according to company press releases. Ivantis will pay Glaukos $60 million in two installments, $30 million by Dec. 31, 2021, and $30 million by Dec. 31, 2022, the Glaukos release said.
BUSINESS
healio.com

Dermavant launches phase 3 trial of tapinarof for atopic dermatitis

A phase 3 trial of tapinarof cream for the treatment of atopic dermatitis has dosed its first patient, Dermavant Sciences announced in a press release. The long-term, open-label ADORING 3 extension study will include up to 800 patients who have completed the ADORING 1 or ADORING 2 phase 2 trials and will study the safety and efficacy of tapinarof cream 1%, dosed daily for up to 48 weeks.
HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

Treat E.D. with new technology

Get rid of old treatments for E.D. like pills, injections, and surgery. Crest Side Medical Clinic has a breakthrough technology, Acoustic Wave Therapy, that is helping thousands of men suffering with this common problem.
HEALTH
healio.com

Curiosity prevails: A conversation with Robert H. Eckel, MD

For Robert H. Eckel, MD, a desire to learn about the underlying mechanisms driving disease sparked an early interest in what would become groundbreaking research in the fields of lipid metabolism and cardiometabolic health. “Halfway through my residency training program in internal medicine, I realized there was more to medicine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Increased incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer driven primarily by white individuals

Incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer has increased in the United States over the past 2 decades, but trends vary considerably by race and ethnicity, according to study results published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Researchers observed consistent increases in incidence across all younger age groups among white individuals, but smaller...
CANCER
healio.com

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab confers sustained OS benefit in malignant pleural mesothelioma

Nivolumab plus ipilimumab conferred a durable survival benefit compared with chemotherapy as first-line treatment for unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma, according to randomized phase 3 trial data released by the manufacturer. The open-label, multicenter CheckMate-743 trial included 605 patients who received six cycles of pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin chemotherapy (n...
CANCER
healio.com

COVID-19 long-haulers show elevated risks for kidney damage, including ESKD

Individuals who survived for at least 30 days after contracting COVID-19 — considered the acute phase of the illness — were at greater risk for adverse kidney outcomes, even if the infection was deemed mild, study results showed. This increased risk in survivors, especially for those considered “COVID-19 long-haulers,” was...
INDUSTRY

