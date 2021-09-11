Smith & Nephew announces two new TKA technologies
In a company press release, Smith & Nephew announced two new total knee arthroplasty technologies – the Journey II Medial Dished and Sync Performance Instruments. According to the release, the Journey II Medial Dished attempts to enable smoother patient recovery and improve patient function by helping to recreate more normal knee kinematics, regardless of the state of the PCL. The implant is expected to enter initial commercial release this fall.www.healio.com
