Summer Project Video by Ballard Elementary Students Wins $5,000 Contest Prize
A group of Ballard County Elementary School students never dreamed their summer enrichment project would be worth $5,000. BCES teacher Haley Overstreet said, “Our principal asked me to do a video project for the summer session. I wanted to do something to promote the community – what we have to offer, or the people here. So the kids wanted to do a commercial. They wanted more people to come here to live.”www.westkentuckystar.com
Comments / 0