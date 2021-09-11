CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballard County, KY

Summer Project Video by Ballard Elementary Students Wins $5,000 Contest Prize

westkentuckystar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Ballard County Elementary School students never dreamed their summer enrichment project would be worth $5,000. BCES teacher Haley Overstreet said, “Our principal asked me to do a video project for the summer session. I wanted to do something to promote the community – what we have to offer, or the people here. So the kids wanted to do a commercial. They wanted more people to come here to live.”

www.westkentuckystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
County
Ballard County, KY
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Online#Summer Project Video#Bces#Shelter Insurance
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy