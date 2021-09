Mary Elizabeth Winstead is the latest actress to get her very own assassin movie. This time around it’s called Kate, and it’s coming to Netflix this Friday. Kate is not dissimilar from another recently Netflix lady assassin movie, Gunpowder Milkshake, starring Karen Gillan. Like Gunpowder Milkshake, Kate tells the story of a deadly assassin (Winstead) who ends up befriending the young daughter of one of her victims. In Kate, that daughter is played by newcomer Miku Martineau, who assists Kate as the assassin desperately hunts down the man who poisoned her, giving her only 24 hours to live. Kate is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, and also stars Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, and Tadanobu Asano.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO