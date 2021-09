If there was a silver lining to be had after 9/11, it was that as a nation we were all rowing in the same direction. At least it felt that way at the time. In the two decades that followed, I've been shown time and again that our common sense of purpose is constantly under strain. It's difficult to envision under what circumstances we might all find ourselves rowing as one again. Part of me doesn't want to find out.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO