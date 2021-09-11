St. Cloud Honors 9/11 20th Anniversary with Remembrance Ceremony

WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday discussed many things on the program today including a reflection on the recently passed anniversary of the 9/11 terroristic attacks on September 11th of 2001. Listeners feel life has changed since that day and the pain that was felt that day still exists. A listener suggested that President George H.W. Bush should apologize. The listener said Bush didn't do enough to prevent the attacks from happening. Another listener expressed displeasure with current President Joe Biden for pulling troops out of Afghanistan. He said it is unfortunate for all of those individuals who fought and died for our country fighting terrorism.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO