CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs Toledo

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8wEh_0btBW9qW00

Notre Dame kicks off its 2021 home slate today when it takes on the Toledo Rockets. This is a game Notre Dame should win and win relatively handily, but the Rockets will still present the Irish with a tougher test than you might think. Notre Dame is going to have to earn this victory.

Like the rest of college football after week one, Brian Kelly’s squad certainly has plenty to improve on, and that’s a big part of what I’m looking for in this game. Improve areas where you struggled and continue areas where you performed well in the opener.

We already broke down the offense, now it's time to focus on the defense.

1. Tackle better - Notre Dame's tackling last week was poor, and I'll have two points about it this week for the defense. Toledo is going to get the ball in space, which means the linebackers and defensive backs will be tested in regards to being cleaner tacklers than they were last week. Notre Dame's second and third level defenders must tackle very well in space this week if they are going to keep the Toledo offense in check.

Notre Dame can't give up cheap touchdowns this week like it did last week, which means instead of giving up an 89-yard touchdown run the defenders must make those tackles in space against the run. Bryant Koback is a very good back and he runs hard, the Irish backers and safeties but be sound and physical against him.

Tackling better will also tell me something about Marcus Freeman. It will tell me that he can see a problem and quickly get it addressed during the week of practice.

2. Clean up assignment mistakes - Notre Dame made way, way too many assignment mistakes last week. One lineman slanting in the wrong direction, not setting the edge, not hitting the correct gaps in the run game, turning players loose on scramblers, coverage mistakes, taking poor angles in the run game, bad run fits. We saw all of it in the opener. Considering last week was the first game in a new defense I expected some of it, but there were simply too many last week.

Toledo is athletic and talented enough on offense to hurt Notre Dame just as much as Florida State did when those mistakes are made. If Notre Dame can limit, or eliminate those types of mistakes they are clearly good enough to shut Toledo down. If they don't Toledo will move the football and score some points.

As was the case with point one, this is going to tell us a lot about Freeman and his ability to quickly get his team prepared to clean up mistakes and improve the fundamental parts of the game.

3. Finish at the quarterback - Notre Dame's front seven put a lot of pressure on the Florida State quarterbacks last week, but the problem is they did not actually bring the quarterback down enough when they got those pressures. That needs to change against Toledo. The Rocket quarterbacks are mobile and can do damage with their arms and legs, but the Irish defense needs to make sure when those pressures happen they hit home and they get more and more stops behind the line.

4. Shut down the ground game - Toledo has averaged over 200 yards rushing in three of the last four seasons and they'll try and get the ground game going against Notre Dame. The Irish defense gave up a disastrous 264 yards on the ground to Florida State last weekend. Notre Dame's ground defense has to get A LOT better against the Rockets. If Toledo is able to gash the Notre Dame defense I'm going to start getting a bit concerned about the run defense as games against Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech loom.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Comments / 0

Related
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Notre Dame (2-0) looks to continue its long home winning streak this weekend when it takes on the Purdue Boilermakers. The Fighting Irish failed to put away its first two opponents and there are questions about just how good this Notre Dame team actually is. So what will we see...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #22 Auburn at #10 Penn State

The SEC and Big Ten have a big showdown on Saturday night in what could be the best game of the weekend. The winner will get bragging rights between what is arguably the two best conferences in college football. Auburn (2-0) jumped into the Top 25 after absolutely destroying Akron...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Captain Jarrett Patterson Expects Improvement Up Front

Over the past four seasons, Notre Dame was able to advance to two College Football Playoff appearances and won double-digit games in each season thanks in large part to a dominant offensive line and a dominant run game. This season, with four of last year’s starting offensive linemen gone to...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense vs. Purdue Defense

Notre Dame is off to a 2-0 start but there have been some troubling areas for the Irish offense. With Purdue coming to town the Notre Dame offense gets another shot to get its offense on track in all areas of the game. Purdue will challenge Notre Dame and we'll quickly find out if the Irish are making positive strides.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Recruiting Comparison: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

There are many ways to evaluate matchups, and one of those ways is to look at things from a recruiting standpoint. Notre Dame faces the Purdue Boilermakers this weekend, and from a recruiting standpoint this matchup isn't even close. Here are the 247Sports composite rankings for the starters and top...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Toledo Rockets#American Football#Irish Breakdown Content#Sports Illustrated
IrishBreakdown

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Defense Is Very Close

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, Irish recruiting and college football. The start to the 2021 season is certainly not what defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman wanted. Notre Dame is giving up 30.0 defensive points per game and ranks 62nd in passing yards allowed per game, 88th in yards allowed per game, 90th in yards per play and 108th in rushing yards allowed per game.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #8 Cincinnati at Indiana

Cincinnati (2-0) hasn't been tested yet but the Bearcats have outscored their first two opponents by a 91-21 margin. Indiana (1-1) was expected to take a jump forward this season, but a humiliating 34-6 loss to Iowa in the opener and a somewhat sloppy win over Idaho have tamped down expectations.
INDIANA STATE
IrishBreakdown

Grading The Defensive Line vs. Toledo

Notre Dame's defense has some things to clean up, but the unit played much better against Toledo, and the front four was a driving force behind its overall unit success. Notre Dame's defensive line was dominant at the point of attack throughout the game, it was productive and at the end of the game the line made the game-winning play.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame O-Line, Short Week and More

Five thoughts on Notre Dame football as it prepares to take on the Purdue Boilermakers. 1. Don’t forget about Drew Pyne. The sophomore was still listed as Jack Coan’s backup quarterback for the Purdue game. Pyne was never really demoted. Tyler Buchner was always the No. 2 quarterback. The coaching staff wanted to spring Buchner against Toledo. I saw Pyne in the live part of Notre Dame’s summer scrimmage. He was much better at making reads and getting the ball to the receivers than Buchner was. And he wasn’t that far behind Coan. Notre Dame has three decent quarterback options at the moment. Pyne’s biggest issues are out of his control.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
IrishBreakdown

Cover Three: Week 2 Best College Football Bets

Week three of the college football season has more action than week two, but the number of big games are still limited. There are three games, however, that. Alabama will be visiting “The Swamp” for the first time since 2011, and the 9th ranked Gators may be poised for the upset. Florida proved they have the talent to score on the Crimson Tide defense in last year’s SEC Championship game, and they possess two dual threat quarterbacks that can make plays with their feet and off script in the passing game. Bryce Young has transitioned smoothly to being at the helm of a Crimson Tide offense that once again displays a plethora of weapons at his disposal. The relentlessness of the defense continues to be a trademark of Nick Saban teams, and the front four has harassed their first two opponents on fifty three percent of their pass attempts. This will be the first hostile environment for Bryce Young and that could help the Gators capitalize on some early mistakes, but it will still be an uphill battle for Dan Mullen’s squad.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Purdue Presents Notre Dame With Problems On Both Sides Of The Ball

Purdue checks plenty of boxes in the elite player department on offense and defense, and the Boilermakers will present problems for Notre Dame. That includes a defensive lineman that Irish head coach Brian Kelly believes is the best pass rusher in college football That would be Indiana native George Karlaftis, a junior defensive end who was a 5-star recruit according to 247Sports. Karlaftis had 17.5 tackles for losses and 7.5 sacks in 2019 as a true freshman and he has been disruptive in the first two games of the 2021 season.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Grading The Notre Dame Wide Receivers vs. Toledo

Notre Dame's receivers continued a strong start to the 2021 season. Like we saw against Florida State the numbers don't tell the whole story, but I graded out the group and the individuals in the group out quite well in this game. Overall the routes were sound; not great, not...
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

Series History: Notre Dame vs. Purdue

Notre Dame hosts long-time rival Purdue on Saturday, September 18th in what will be the 85th meeting between the two programs. The winner of this game has walked away with the Shillelagh Trophy since 1957. SERIES HISTORY. Notre Dame has played Purdue more than any other opponent other than Navy...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IrishBreakdown

Grading The Notre Dame Running Backs vs. Toledo

The going was once again tough for the Notre Dame running backs, but once again the Irish ball carriers were still able to find ways to make plays. Notre Dame's running backs combined for 23 carries and 90 yards, which was a slight jump from its production against Toledo. The Irish backs also once again made a huge impact in the pass game, hauling in a combined five passes for 88 yards and a score.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IrishBreakdown

First Glance: Purdue Boilermakers

Notre Dame looks to extend its home winning streak to 26 games when the Irish match up against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday in South Bend. The Irish will need to show improvement on both sides of the ball after they needed a last-second touchdown to knock off the Toledo Rockets 32-29 last weekend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #1 Alabama at #11 Florida

The top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) take their college football best 16-game winning streak into "The Swamp" this weekend to take on the 11th-ranked Florida Gators (2-0). Both of Alabama's first two wins were by comfortable margins and most don't think the Gators have much of a chance. Florida has...
ALABAMA STATE
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
242
Followers
796
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy