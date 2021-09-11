CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Bush compares domestic violent extremists to 9/11 terrorists

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Former President George W. Bush says that dangers to the US that come from overseas and violent extremism at home are “children of the same foul spirit.”

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

Donald Trump's laughably childish threat to Mike Pence

(CNN) — Donald Trump is, at root, just an overgrown kid. And not in any good way. Trump's childishness shines through in an excerpt from the soon-to-be released book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa detailing the then-President's attempts to cajole then-Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election.
POTUS
CBS News

Former President Bush says violent extremists abroad and at home are "children of the same foul spirit"

Former President George W. Bush issued a dire warning on Saturday while commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks, saying international extremists are not the only threats to the country's safety. In the wake of stark political and social division in the U.S., Mr. Bush said that "violence that gathers within" is equally as dangerous as extremists abroad.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W Bush
MSNBC

The rise of domestic terrorism 20 years after 9/11/2001

As the nation reflects on the legacy of the September 11th attacks, former President George W. Bush warned Americans about the rising threat from domestic terrorist. MSNBC National Security Analyst Clint Watts and MSNBC Daily Columnist Dean Obeidallah joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how the terror threat has shifted over the last two decades. Sept. 12, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Former President Bush warns of domestic extremism on 20th anniversary of 9/11

Former President George W. Bush warned of the similarities between domestic and international extremism in a speech marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Speaking from Shanksville, Pennsylvanias, where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed, Mr. Bush said that "violence that gathers within" is equally as dangerous as extremists abroad. Watch his remarks.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrorist Attacks#Extremists#Violent Extremism
CNN

Kayyem: Bush highlighted connective tissue from 9/11 to Capitol riot

CNN’s Jake Tapper, Juliette Keyyem and author Garrett Graff discuss how former President George W. Bush remarks commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks comparing the foreign extremists on 9/11 to the domestic extremists that attacked the US capitol on January 6.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
New Castle News

Bush, Harris salute heroes of Flight 93 on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SHANKSVILLE – The heroes of Flight 93 were remembered Saturday for their courage in the face of terror, at a memorial built in their honor. Former President George W. Bush recalled visiting with family members of the passengers and crew – who fought back against hijackers on Sept. 11, 2001, and helped force that plane down in a Pennsylvania field, short of its likely target in Washington, D.C.
SHANKSVILLE, PA
AL.com

At Flight 93 memorial, Bush notes ‘splendor’ of bravery on 9/11

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. — Former President George W. Bush told people at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Pennsylvania that Americans learned much about themselves on Sept. 11. “We learned that bravery is more common than we imagined, emerging with sudden splendor in the face of death,” Bush said Saturday at a ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
MILITARY
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota teacher recalls spending 9/11 with Bush

As the nation looks back on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, many will remember where they were when they heard the news.For Kay Daniels and her students, that moment is particularly vivid.What happened: A 10-year teaching veteran at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Daniels and her second-graders were excited to meet then-President George W. Bush as an extra special treat for improved test scores.The day was instead marked by horror, as the classroom watched the president and his staff react to news of the attacks.CNN recently spoke to Daniels and her former students about the impact...
SARASOTA, FL
CNN

CNN

651K+
Followers
99K+
Post
535M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy