Bush compares domestic violent extremists to 9/11 terrorists

As the nation looks back on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, many will remember where they were when they heard the news.For Kay Daniels and her students, that moment is particularly vivid.What happened: A 10-year teaching veteran at Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Daniels and her second-graders were excited to meet then-President George W. Bush as an extra special treat for improved test scores.The day was instead marked by horror, as the classroom watched the president and his staff react to news of the attacks.CNN recently spoke to Daniels and her former students about the impact...

