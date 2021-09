Manchester United took an early lead but were unable to see the game with so much as a point, after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first-half red card proved costly against Young Boys in a 2-1 defeat.Cristiano Ronaldo netted in the first 15 minutes to set the Red Devils ahead, finishing well after a wonderful Bruno Fernandes delivery, but despite some good build-up play there were few further clear chances to increase the lead.Wan-Bissaka was dismissed for a dreadful tackle 10 minutes before the break and a host of changes from Manchester United failed to stem the rising tide of pressure from their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO