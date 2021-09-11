Alan Wake Remastered Is Reportedly Remedy’s First Step Towards a Full Sequel
The recent announcement of Alan Wake Remastered didn’t come as much of a surprise. Just before the remaster was confirmed, multiple retailers and databases outed its existence. Additionally, rumors of the former Microsoft exclusive going multiplatform had been swirling for a long time, especially after Remedy Entertainment obtained rights to the IP. Now, insiders say that Alan Wake Remastered is the first step towards a full-fledged sequel.www.playstationlifestyle.net
Comments / 0