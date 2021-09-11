CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alan Wake Remastered Is Reportedly Remedy’s First Step Towards a Full Sequel

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent announcement of Alan Wake Remastered didn’t come as much of a surprise. Just before the remaster was confirmed, multiple retailers and databases outed its existence. Additionally, rumors of the former Microsoft exclusive going multiplatform had been swirling for a long time, especially after Remedy Entertainment obtained rights to the IP. Now, insiders say that Alan Wake Remastered is the first step towards a full-fledged sequel.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

mxdwn.com

Rumor: Alan Wake Remaster Listed in Time for Halloween

A remaster of 2010’s Alan Wake could be on the way, and soon. Let’s get this out of the way early: There’s been no official confirmation that an Alan Wake remaster is coming, so for now take this with a grain of salt. Last June, a remaster of Alan Wake...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Report: Store Listing for Alan Wake Remastered Appears Online for PlayStation and Xbox

It seems we might be in for a surprise, as Alan Wake Remastered has been spotted in an online retailer’s listing with an October release date. As spotted on the online retailer, Rakuten, Alan Wake Remastered will apparently be releasing on October 5 for the PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles (One and Series). No further details are provided from the listing outside of what we assume is placeholder box art.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alan Wake Remastered Listing Leaked, Reportedly Launching October 5

The Taiwanese retailer Rakuten has listed Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake Remastered for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox on its website. The listing says that it will launch on October 5. Since the listing also notes "Xbox" in general, that presumably means players will receive both Xbox One and Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Alan Wake” Remastered Date Appears

A Taiwanese retail listing for a remaster of “Control” creators Remedy Entertainment’s psychological thriller cult classic game “Alan Wake” has indicated that the previously rumored title will be coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Epic Games Store on October 5th. Rumors of a...
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Alan Wake Remastered Will Not Be Announced During This Week’s PlayStation Event – Rumor

Alan Wake Remastered is not going to be announced during this week's PlayStation showcase event, according to some reliable insiders. Speaking on Twitter, Direct Feed Games aka Nate Drake, who correctly revealed information about a variety of titles before the official announcements, revealed that the remastered version of the game developed by Remedy will not be among the announcements coming during this week's PlayStation event.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Alan Wake Remaster reportedly features ray-tracing and runs on Control's engine

Over the weekend we got rumours regarding Alan Wake remaster thanks to a listing from a Taiwanese retailer who also revealed the October 5, 2021, release date. The remaster is yet to be officially announced by Remedy but it looks like that could happen this week, according to reliable insider Daniel Ahmad aka ZhugeEX .
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Alan Wake” Remaster Confirmed For Fall

It’s official – the team behind “Control” are bringing a modern remaster of their iconic 2010 mystery thriller game “Alan Wake” to PC, Xbox and PlayStation. Sam Lake, Creative Director of Remedy Entertainment, has posted a letter on the game’s official site confirming the title which will include all of the DLC, a director commentary by Lake himself, and 4K visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Alan Wake Remaster Rumored to Debut in October

The latest rumor indicates that Alan Wake Remastered will be announced next week and will go on sale in early October this year. There are many indications that we will officially hear about the Alan Wake remaster next week. The first information on the subject appeared in mid-June, when several entries dedicated to unannounced games were leaked from Epic Games Store's database.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Alan Wake Remastered Edition Listing Discovered

Alan Wake has a massive following. Remedy Entertainment delivered this title after their work with Max Payne and the sequel, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. Released in 2010, the video game was a huge hit and even sparked a spin-off with Alan Wake’s American Nightmare. However, since then, the developers had moved on to other video game projects. This included Quantum Break and their more successful video game release, Control.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

Alan Wake Remastered Reportedly Won’t Be Shown At PlayStation Showcase

Alan Wake Remastered, which has yet to be officially revealed but was recently outed on a retailer listing, is reportedly not going to be present at Sony’s PlayStation Showcase on Thursday. Many folk were understandably expecting it to be there, but that’s not the case. News comes from a couple...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Alan Wake Remastered is now official, and could lead the way to a sequel

Remedy has announced a full remastering of their cult classic Alan Wake, what will come this fall to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store). Perhaps the most exciting thing is that it opens the door more than ever so that Alan Wake 2 become reality.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

It’s Official – Alan Wake Remastered Is Coming Soon

The Unanswered Mystery Is What Stays With Us The Longest. For over a year now, rumours and mystery have surrounded the future of the Alan Wake franchise. First released all the way back in 2010, Alan Wake follows the titular character, an author, as he tries to uncover the mystery of his wife’s disappearance. Although the game has earned itself a cult following over the years, for a long time it’s looked like we would never get a follow-up to that cliffhanger ending.However, hopes for a revival of the franchise are now paying off, as Remedy Entertainment’s Creative Director Sam Lake has officially announced that Alan Wake Remastered is not only in development, but almost ready to launch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Alan Wake Remastered DLC: Is American Nightmare included?

Will there be an Alan Wake Remastered DLC release of Alan Wake’s American Nightmare? The standalone expansion was released in 2012, several years after the original Alan Wake and its DLC episodes, but now with the announcement of the long-leaked remaster fans are undoubtedly wondering if there will be an Alan Wake’s American Nightmare remastered release too — or is American Nightmare included with Alan Wake Remastered?
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Alan Wake Remastered first screenshots show up on Amazon UK

We’ve had a glimpse of the visual improvements coming in Alan Wake Remastered thanks to screenshots on the game’s Amazon listing. As spotted by Wario64, the shots give us a good idea at the scope of the spit and polish we can expect given to the 2010 adventure. They include suitably shadowy shots of Alan in battle with the Taken, showing off the new lighting effects in action.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Remedy is remastering Alan Wake for modern consoles

(Pocket-lint) - Alan Wake is coming back - not with the full sequel that so many fans have been hoping for, at least in the short term, but with a full remaster of the original game and its expansions. The thriller-shooter's upgraded re-release has been announced thanks to a delightful...
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Get A First Look At Footage Of Alan Wake Remastered

After being announced a few short days ago, Sony showed off the first footage of Alan Wake Remastered at their PlayStation 5 showcase this afternoon. Epic Games is now publishing the title as it makes its reappearance across a variety of platforms. Check out the first footage of the remaster below.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

Alan Wake Remastered Gives New Hope to Long Overdue Sequel

Developer Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that they’re finally remastering their largely underrated horror masterpiece, Alan Wake. We don’t know much about the simply titled Alan Wake Remastered at this time, but it is currently scheduled to be released in fall 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Believe it or not, this will actually be the first time that Alan Wake will be officially available for PlayStation platforms since the original game’s 2010 release date.
VIDEO GAMES

