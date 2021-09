In an attempt to make "automated accounts" easier to identify, Twitter has begun testing a new account-labeling feature. Twitter's goal is to make it easier for you to know when you might be interacting with a bot account, but (at least for the moment) the test is invitation-only. According to the test's information page, "...automated labels help you identify good bots from spammy ones and are all about transparency."

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO