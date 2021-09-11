CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAMAMOO teases the release of 'I Say MAMAMOO: The Best' with more concept photos

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAMAMOO continues to tease the release of the upcoming best-of album 'I Say MAMAMOO: The Best.'. As previously reported, MAMAMOO will present various remixes of their hit songs in 'I Say MAMAMOO: The Best'. From orchestra versions of hits like "Paint Me" and "Starry Night," to 2021 editions of MAMAMOO signatures such as "You're the Best," "Words Don't Come Easy," and "Decalcomanie," not to mention some very curious numbers like the 'Blistering sun' version of "Egotistic" or the 'Dramatic' version of "Wind Flower," the upcoming 'Best' album is sure to hit fans with irresistible nostalgia.

