NCT 127 will be releasing their 3rd album, 'Sticker,' in just a few more days. The boy group has been releasing various concept photos in preparation for their album release. On September 4 at midnight KST, NCT 127 released the first track video teaser for the song "Dreamer." In the teaser, the members are traveling in a small toy train and letting their imagination take them on a trip. They also encourage everyone to become a "Dreamer" to let them go beyond their dreams.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO