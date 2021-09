Following on from its numerous collaborations with Nike and Converse, Yoon Ahn‘s AMBUSH is back for Fall/Winter 2021 with a new pair of shoes dubbed the RUBBER BOOTS. Dropping in black, green, and cream, the boots follow in the footsteps of Bottega Veneta’s Puddle Boot and AMBUSH’s own Converse CTAS Duck Boot, as the pair is fully waterproof and is served up in a familiar design to the former pair. The pair is constructed from rubber and neoprene and is finished in a rounded, bulbous shape, presenting a smoothed-out toe section that sports a slightly raised section on the cap.

