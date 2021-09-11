Broncos Pick ‘Em: Who is the most important non-QB to Denver’s playoff chances?

Is this finally the year for the Broncos’ offense to become, well, average? During their five-season playoff drought, they have finished 22nd, 27th, 24th, 28th and 28th in points per game. A new year has brought — what else? — a new quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater is the fifth Week 1 starter in as many years, but he likely has the best chance to lead the offense to a breakthrough. The offensive line played well in the preseason and the skill-position talent could be ready to take a giant step forward in production.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO