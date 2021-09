Simone Biles has revealed that the “scars of horrific abuse” by convicted sex offender and former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar affected her at the Olympic Games.Speaking emotionally at a hearing at the US Senate, Biles said that the “burden” of Nassar’s abuse continue to affect the gymnasts abused while in the disgraced doctor’s care.Biles withdrew from several events at Tokyo 2020 to focus on her mental health.“The scars of this horrific abuse continue to live with all of us,” Biles said. “I worked incredibly hard to make sure that my presence could help maintain a connection between the...

