In one of the most important games of the weekend, the Allgäu Comets (6-2) will drive north to nearby Munich to take on the Cowboys (5-4) in this Bavarian rivalry. The Bavarian battle of Comets versus Cowboys rarely disappoints fans of the GFL South as these two talented teams have had some classic matchups in the past. Today’s game however is crucial in terms of the post-season. The Cowboys can clinch a post-season birth with a win and a Ravensburg Razorbacks loss (vs Saarland Hurricanes). Across the field, the visiting Comets are cemented as the GFL South’s third seed entering the playoffs.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO