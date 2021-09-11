CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10 Great Thriller Movies Favored By Christopher Nolan

By Guillermo de Querol
tasteofcinema.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article6. Foreign Correspondent (1940) In a sense, every director working today owes something to the films of Alfred Hitchcock. Take any given thriller movie released in the last fifty years and you’ll surely find some of the defining trademarks from the master of suspense. It comes as no surprise then to see another generational talent, especially a fellow Londoner, giving him his dues. It isn’t a stretch either to say that Nolan’s headed for a similar career path as Hitchcock, in that his films are fairly accessible but still more sophisticated than your run-of-the-mill blockbuster, more often than not becoming pop-culture tentpoles.

www.tasteofcinema.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Christopher Nolan working on WWII film about J. Robert Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan has reportedly working on a World War II film about J. Robert Oppenheimer. The project - which will focus on the theoretical physicist's role in developing the atom bomb - could star 'Dunkirk' and 'Inception' actor Cillian Murphy, who has worked with the filmmaker in the past. As...
MOVIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

They confirm that Christopher Nolan started thinking about his next movie

Christopher Nolan He is one of the most sought-after directors today. His films always stand out for the technical aspect and the precision with which each of the shots is filmed. For the director, the detail is not negotiated, and fictions such as Interstellar or the recent Tenet they show it. To this, we must add his special relationship with time and how this element adds to his films.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Satoshi Kon
Person
Damien Chazelle
ComicBook

Christopher Nolan Reportedly Shopping His Next Movie to Multiple Studios

After years of working with Warner Bros., Christopher Nolan is reportedly shopping his next film around Hollywood, looking for a new deal after a rocky couple of years with the studio. Nolan's next film is said to be a World War II-era story centering on scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man credited as the "father of the atomic bomb." It seems that several studios, including Sony and Universal, are at least entertaining the notion, but there are no deals in place at this point, and Nolan could plausibly still end up at Warners.
MOVIES
98.7 Kiss FM

Christopher Nolan Working on Film About Atom Bomb Creator

It’s been almost exactly one year since Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros. released Tenet to movie theaters. It was the first major movie back at the multiplex since the start of the Covid pandemic. Nolan, a passionate defender of the theatrical viewing experience, wanted the movie shown on the big screen and the big screen only, and he got his wish.
MOVIES
codelist.biz

“Tenet”: How good is Christopher Nolan’s time travel spectacle really?

What about your understanding of quantum mechanics, entropy or the ability to think time non-linearly? To say it right from the start: You can enjoy Christopher Nolan’s new film without understanding too much of the plot. You don’t necessarily need a master’s degree in physics either. But if you don’t just want to surf the – admittedly impressive – visual surface of “Tenet”, you should at least have the will to get involved in the complicated construction of this thriller.
TRAVEL
thedigitalfix.com

Christopher Nolan developing a new movie about the “father of the atomic bomb”

Christopher Nolan is reportedly working on a new movie, and it might be his most explosive film yet. According to Deadline, Nolan is following up his high concept thriller movie Tenet with a biopic set during WW2 about “the father of the atomic bomb”, J. Robert Oppenheimer. Interestingly, instead of going straight to Warner Bros, the script is supposedly being shopped around several studios.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Londoner#American#Dunkirk#Super 8#Paprika#First Man#Dunkirk And Interstellar#British
Complex

Christopher Nolan’s Next Movie to Reportedly Focus on Physicist Known as ‘Father of the Atomic Bomb’

Christopher Nolan is reportedly in the process of setting up his next project, which is said to place its focus on J. Robert Oppenheimer and the atom bomb. Worth particular note, as pointed out in Mike Fleming Jr.’s Deadline report, is that the Tenet and Dunkirk director has been speaking with “several of the major studios.” Fleming speculates that this could be an extension of Nolan’s famously public criticism of Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s theatrical-and-streaming release approach. Also noted in the report, however, is that it’s not currently clear whether Warner Bros. is among those aiming to secure Nolan’s latest.
MOVIES
lwlies.com

Christopher Nolan’s next film will recount the birth of the atomic bomb

It’s said that in the moments after the first successful test of the atomic bomb, scientist Kenneth Bainbridge made the grim pronouncement that “now, we are all sons of bitches.” This morning, that same phrase may very well sum up the general vibe over at Warner Brothers, as Christopher Nolan shops around his next film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
/Film

Every Christopher Nolan Film Ranked Worst To Best

Christopher Nolan is easily one of the most influential filmmakers working today. While the "Dark Knight" trilogy ranks as his highest-grossing set of films to date, Nolan is one of the few directors who generates blockbuster-worthy box office takes for original stories. His mind-bending, special effects-heavy features have made him is a favorite among younger film fans, but he's often praised by his contemporaries as well.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Inside Christopher Nolan’s Move to Universal, the Only Studio That Made Sense for His Atom Bomb Movie

Imagine an atom bomb exploding high in the clouds, in IMAX. Well, now moviegoers will get to see that image in the new $100-million movie from A-list auteur Christopher Nolan. At the close of finalizing a deal late Monday night, Universal greenlit Nolan’s script about how physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Manhattan Project invented the atom bombs that ended World War II in August 1945. Filming should begin, with or without rumored Nolan regular Cillian Murphy (who bears a certain resemblance to Oppenheimer), in early 2022.
MOVIES
Polygon

Christopher Nolan ditches WB, his home of 20 years, to make his next movie at Universal

Christopher Nolan, the director of films like The Dark Knight and Inception, has exited his partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures, the studio he’s been with for nearly two decades, according to Deadline. Nolan will make his next movie, reportedly a look at scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, a key figure in the Manhattan Project and the development of the first nuclear bombs, with Universal Pictures.
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Streaming wars: Christopher Nolan bolts Warner Bros. for Universal and sets up his next movie

If Christopher Nolan is to win his first-ever Academy Award for his next film, it won’t happen from the filmmaker’s longtime home at Warner Bros. After Nolan and the studio clashed over the release of “Tenet” and the subsequent announcement that 2021 Warner Bros. films had been shifted to a day-and-date strategy in theaters and on HBO Max, the director has set up his next film at Universal Pictures. As first reported by Deadline, Nolan’s next film will be about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the development of the atomic bomb. No casting has been announced, but Nolan wrote the script for...
MOVIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Christopher Nolan chooses Universal Pictures for new film

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has given rights to Universal Pictures to distribute his next film, centered on World War II scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his involvement in developing the atom bomb during the war. This is for the first time in over a decade,...
MOVIES
westwoodhorizon.com

Christopher Nolan Retrospective Series: Part One, ‘Following’

Film geeks have come to adore Christopher Nolan movies, but not many people have seen the low-budget thriller that kicked off his legacy. Following was directed by Christopher Nolan and was released on November 5, 1999 to general audiences. It was also Nolan’s first directorial effort on a feature film. With a short 70 minute runtime, the film had an estimated budget of $6,000 per IMDb, and was even shot in black and white. This film was the birth of a classic Nolan trope, introducing the idea of non-chronological storytelling which he would go on to use in films such as Memento, Interstellar, and Tenet to name a few. Despite being a low-budget student film, Nolan procured a very intriguing film, if not a masterpiece.
MOVIES
tasteofcinema.com

The 10 Most Entertaining Movies With Bad Critical Reviews

6. The Boondock Saints (Rotten Tomatoes Critic Score: 28%) Whether loved or hated, The Boondock Saints is an unapologetic and intriguingly crass work of entertainment. The story takes place in the crime-filled streets of Boston. Two Irish Catholic brothers Conner (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus) feel summoned by their faith to purify their hometown of evil with their own version of vigilante justice. As they kill a multitude of notorious baddies, they become heroes in their community. However, Paul Smecker (Willem Dafoe), an oddball FBI agent, is not amused by the brothers’ actions and begins closing in on their trail.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy