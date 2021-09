Well, that didn’t take long. Following the revelation that Christopher Nolan’s next movie was going to be about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atom bomb, the “Tenet” has found a new home for the film at Universal Pictures. The news is substantial because Nolan has made his home at Warner Bros. for years. Apart from some dual-releases overseas with Paramount (particularly on “Interstellar“), the filmmaker has been very loyal to the studio who was always trying to keep their A-lister happy. But things got rocky during the pandemic and the delayed and hedging-bets-release of “Tenet” during the height of the pandemic.

