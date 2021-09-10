Thousands Of Illinois License Plates Suspended For No Insurance
Thousands of Illinoisans are facing a crackdown on uninsured drivers. About 27-hundred license plates are suspended because drivers don’t have auto insurance. The Secretary of State’s office began electronically verifying vehicle insurance on July 1st. Drivers who are not in compliance are given a chance to prove they are insured before registrations are suspended and they face a 100-dollar reinstatement fee.www.effinghamradio.com
Comments / 0