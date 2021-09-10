CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Thousands Of Illinois License Plates Suspended For No Insurance

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 8 days ago

Thousands of Illinoisans are facing a crackdown on uninsured drivers. About 27-hundred license plates are suspended because drivers don’t have auto insurance. The Secretary of State’s office began electronically verifying vehicle insurance on July 1st. Drivers who are not in compliance are given a chance to prove they are insured before registrations are suspended and they face a 100-dollar reinstatement fee.

Effingham Radio

Illinois To Lead Midwest In Carbon-Free Electric Grid

Illinois is set to lead the Midwest in creating a carbon-free electric grid. Illinois is the first state in the region to commit to the project. It includes rebates for people who purchase an electric vehicle, and forces private coal and oil-fired power plants to close within nine years. California, Washington, Hawaii, Virginia, and New Mexico are all making similar commitments.
ILLINOIS STATE

