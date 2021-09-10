CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

Thomasville residents react to new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate

By Jaclyn Harold
WALB 10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Residents in Thomasville shared mixed feelings when it comes to President Biden’s new efforts to increase COVID vaccination rates. The president announced Thursday a new executive order that would require federal workers and employees of large companies to get vaccinated. The order specifies that employers with more than 100 workers must implement vaccinations or provide weekly testing for the virus. Whereas, federal workers would not be offered an opt-out option.

www.walb.com

