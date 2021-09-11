CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hours after Sept. 11 were ‘eerie’ at Kahului Airport

Maui News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWailuku resident William Pursley was the manager of Delta Airlines when the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 brought airports to a halt and completely altered the world of travel. That fateful morning, Pursley got a call from co-workers about the incident and turned on the television like most Americans. Around 6 a.m. he was at the Kahului Airport, talking to a manager on Oahu and later calling all his employees to tell them not to come in as flights were grounded.

