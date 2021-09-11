Demand to see data that supports another lockdown

As we face threats of another lockdown, we should all demand to see the data that supports another lockdown and these restrictions placed on us all by politicians. Show us the data that tells us where the clusters are forming. If there are household clusters, then how will a lockdown fix that? How many supermarkets are responsible for mass infections? How many banks, hotels, restaurants, bars, nail salons? I’m talking about infections at these establishments, not between co-workers. People gathering are responsible for many infections, so how will a lockdown stop that? It hasn’t in the past and it won’t work this time.