Wailuku, HI

Demand to see data that supports another lockdown

Maui News
 7 days ago

As we face threats of another lockdown, we should all demand to see the data that supports another lockdown and these restrictions placed on us all by politicians. Show us the data that tells us where the clusters are forming. If there are household clusters, then how will a lockdown fix that? How many supermarkets are responsible for mass infections? How many banks, hotels, restaurants, bars, nail salons? I’m talking about infections at these establishments, not between co-workers. People gathering are responsible for many infections, so how will a lockdown stop that? It hasn’t in the past and it won’t work this time.

BigBadWoof
6d ago

Good to know there are a few critical thinkers left in Hawaii. Keep up the good fight! Let these politicians know they are abusing their powers and should be removed from their post for deceiving and ruining lives of people before they themselves have any real answers. They can show up to work and make money and then pass mandates to prevent others to do so. Since this pandemic started they kept saying things that became untrue and had to revise what they said initially. people should always take the time to find the facts and think first before they act. It cost nothing to think and

5
haikubullyz
6d ago

politicians seem to become professional healthcare advisors although none of their information is correct they claim the vaccine works although data shows the opposite. The only emergency is getting these people out of office

2
 

