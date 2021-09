About five minutes into the second quarter, No. 7 Maryland field hockey and No. 21 UMass were tied at zero. After it looked like midfielder Julianna Tornetta was going to get on the board first for the Terps, her shot hit the outside of the cage but Maryland wasted no time. A few minutes later, junior forward Margot Lawn had the ball in the circle. After getting around her defender, Lawn moved around, took a shot toward the near post where Donnelly was positioned perfectly to deflect the ball over UMass goalie Marlise van Tonder’s pads to put the Terps up, 1-0.

