Logan-Magnolia girls and Ogden boys win at Ridge View

(Holstein) Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer and Madison Sporrer went 1-2 to lead the Panther girls to a cross country team victory at Ridge View on Saturday. Haedyn Hall placed 6th for the winning squad and Mya Moss was 16th.

Riverside didn’t have a team score, but Becca Cody placed 21st as an individual.

The Riverside boys scored 194 points to place 7th. McCready led the charge in 13th, Eric Duhacheck was 24th, Dalton Smith 49th, Clayton Spies 51st, and Caleb Stevens 60th.

Ogden won the boys team competition and had three individuals in the top 11.

Class B Girls Team Scoring

Logan-Magnolia 44 St. Edmond 84 Manson NW Webster 126 Alta-Aurelia 158 Sioux Central 160 Lawton-Bronson 186 Boyer Valley 189 Ogden 198 Ridge View 254 MVAOCOU 257 East Sac County 260 South O’Brien 275 Gehlen Catholic 286 Westwood 295

Class B Boys Team Scoring

Ogden 49 Woodbine 93 St. Edmond 102 West Monona 143 Manson NW Webster 160 Gehlen Catholic 193 Riverside 194 Bishop Garrigan 211 Sioux Central 213 Manson NW Webster 226 East Sac County 260 Ridge View 276 Logan-Magnolia 295 Alta-Aurelia 318 South O’Brien

Complete Girls Results: class b hs girls results

Complete Boys Results: class b hs boys results

Class A Boys: class a hs boys results

Class A Girls: class a hs girls results