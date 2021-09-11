CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan-Magnolia girls and Ogden boys win at Ridge View

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Holstein) Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer and Madison Sporrer went 1-2 to lead the Panther girls to a cross country team victory at Ridge View on Saturday. Haedyn Hall placed 6th for the winning squad and Mya Moss was 16th.

Riverside didn’t have a team score, but Becca Cody placed 21st as an individual.

The Riverside boys scored 194 points to place 7th. McCready led the charge in 13th, Eric Duhacheck was 24th, Dalton Smith 49th, Clayton Spies 51st, and Caleb Stevens 60th.

Ogden won the boys team competition and had three individuals in the top 11.

Class B Girls Team Scoring

  1. Logan-Magnolia 44
  2. St. Edmond 84
  3. Manson NW Webster 126
  4. Alta-Aurelia 158
  5. Sioux Central 160
  6. Lawton-Bronson 186
  7. Boyer Valley 189
  8. Ogden 198
  9. Ridge View 254
  10. MVAOCOU 257
  11. East Sac County 260
  12. South O’Brien 275
  13. Gehlen Catholic 286
  14. Westwood 295

Class B Boys Team Scoring

  1. Ogden 49
  2. Woodbine 93
  3. St. Edmond 102
  4. West Monona 143
  5. Manson NW Webster 160
  6. Gehlen Catholic 193
  7. Riverside 194
  8. Bishop Garrigan 211
  9. Sioux Central 213
  10. Manson NW Webster 226
  11. East Sac County 260
  12. Ridge View 276
  13. Logan-Magnolia 295
  14. Alta-Aurelia 318
  15. South O’Brien

Complete Girls Results: class b hs girls results

Complete Boys Results: class b hs boys results

Class A Boys: class a hs boys results

Class A Girls: class a hs girls results

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
