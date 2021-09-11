Lightning Have a Perfect Role for Perry In Their Forward Corps

Sometimes a relatively small free-agent signing can be the exact fit for a franchise that is looking to get over the top. For the Tampa Bay Lightning, one such addition to their roster was Pat Maroon, who joined the franchise at they found great success during the regular season but struggled to get over the hump in the playoffs. While his role with the team is relatively small, Maroon has been the exact player that the team needed, providing veteran leadership both on and off the ice while playing that tough brand of hockey that gave the Lightning what they needed to win it all… twice.