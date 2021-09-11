CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Police find Sioux Falls man drinking beer inside closed bar

By Madison Quinn
740thefan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Sioux Falls man faces burglary charges after police found him afterhours at a bar drinking a beer. Police say the 53-year-old man was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. The man was charged with first degree burglary and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail. An alarm notified police of a possible occupant at the bar. Police say they found the man walking around the establishment drinking a beer.

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Crime & Safety
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Police
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Apple, Google remove Navalny app as Russian elections begin

An app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that has drawn the ire of Russian authorities appeared to have been removed from Apple and Google stores Friday ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections this weekend. The Associated Press reported that the move comes after Apple and...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy