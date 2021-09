Ring Door Bell cameras, drones and cell phone cameras are common now. St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton joined me on WJON today. He says St. Cloud police are using camera footage "extensively" in investigations. Jeff couldn't common on specific investigations but did say ring door bell footage has helped greatly in identifying suspects and vehicles in the are where crimes may have been committed. Oxton says numerous St. Cloud neighborhoods are connected to a network which allows for the sharing of video footage if consent by the home owner is given. He says the police also have access to this footage if the home owner grants access.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO